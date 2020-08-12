The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ethiopian-Israel activists threaten new protests over ‘empty promises’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, MK Yevarkan made election promise to bring remainder of Falash Mura community to Israel but there has been little progress since elections.

By JEREMY SHARON  
AUGUST 12, 2020 18:30
Ethiopian-Israelis protest throughout the country (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Ethiopian-Israelis protest throughout the country
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A group of 40 activists in the Ethiopian-Israeli community have warned Deputy Minister Gadi Yevarkan and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that protests against the government will be renewed if election promises to bring the remaining members of the community still in Ethiopia to Israel are not fulfilled.
Writing to Yevarkan, who is himself from the Ethiopian-Israeli community, the activists reminded him and the prime minister of the numerous election promises they made on the issue and said that despite the faith the community put in them, neither the promise to fulfil the 2019 quota of immigrants or the 2015 resolution to bring all remaining applicants by 2020 have been fulfilled.
“Unfortunately, and despite the fact that there are only five months left until the end of the year, we fear that the promise will not be fulfilled and is devoid of substance,” wrote the activists.
They noted that on February 14 this year, just two weeks before the March elections, the Likud explicitly promised to have a plan approved within 100 days of the formation of the government to bring the rest of the Falash Mura community waiting in Ethiopia to Israel, which is yet to happen.
Netanyahu and the Likud also promised to bring 400 members of the community to Israel immediately who should have come in 2019, but only some 260 have arrived so far since the promise was made.
And Netanyahu himself met with Ethiopian religious leaders, families and activists on February 20 and promised that he would bring the remainder of the community still in the cities of Addis Ababa and Gondar to Israel, adding that there was no budgetary problem in bringing the members of the community to Israel.
"But reality shows a different picture. Even the 400 remnants of Ethiopian Jews you promised to bring did not immigrate, as immigration continues from the rest of the world. These days, when discussing the state budget, we fear that all the Likud party's promises and yours were in vain,” wrote the 40 activists to Yevarkan and Netanyahu.
"We are seriously considering organizing demonstrations on the subject, and we hope that promises will be translated into action, immediately. It is incumbent upon you to keep your promises to our community.”
Yevarkan said in response that he was working hard on the issue and that
funds for the immigration of the Falash Mura have been included in the state budget, which is yet to be approved by the government.
“I will use all my political power and work along every avenue so that my brothers from Ethiopia will come to Israel,” he said, adding that he had invited the activists to meet with him on Thursday.
The Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Members of the Falash Mura community are not granted citizenship under the law of return since their ancestors converted to Christianity, under some duress, and are instead given permission to enter the country under family reunification laws.
There are between 12,000 to 14,000 people still in the compounds in Addis and Gondar, of whom approximately 9,000 were authorised by the government in 2015 to come to Israel by 2020.
That decision was made in 2015 but only around 1,500 have been brought to Israel since then.


Tags activism Falash Mura Ethiopian-Israeli
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Bibi needs to say something about convicted Jewish terrorist Yona Avrushmi By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu's budget maneuvers - economically absurd, socially mad By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus lockdown is denying people the chance to mourn properly By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Ignorance on Zionism leads to antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
4 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
5 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by