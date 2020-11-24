Ethiopian-Israeli activists to return to demonstrations

Ethiopian-Israeli activists are planning to return to demonstrations this Wednesday to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence on Balfour street in Jerusalem. The protests are being staged in frustration over what activists claim are broken promises, and lack of action in bringing more Ethiopian Jews to Israel, according to a press from the umbrella organization Activists for the Upliftment of Ethiopian Jews. Ethiopian Jews awaiting immigration to Israel from Addis Ababa and Gondar, on 15 November, 2020. The protestors claim that the government and its leaders have abandoned their families, with added urgency due to continuing violence and war in the Tigray region. The organization noted that some 2,000 Ethiopian Jews who have remained in Israel have already been approved for immigration, building the community to 165,000 people. "We understand that only from a place of power can we bring about real change" the community said, explaining their rationale. The press release noted that many of the protestors are expected to come from diverse backgrounds, including IDF combat veterans. "We continue to serve the country because it is our duty. However, we will demonstrate and fight until you keep your promises and bring all the rest of Ethiopian Jews to Israel by the end of 2020. We will not continue to sit quietly as you turn our pain into a political game," a statement in the press release read. One of the organizers of the protest, Moket Panta, said "I will appear on November 25 to demand the basic right of the return of Zion to our brothers and sisters. Together we will fight a discriminatory policy that distinguishes between a Jew and a Jew, and a government that makes fun of our community."The demonstration comes on the fifth anniversary of what they claim is the Netanyahu government's failure to abide by the decision to bring a cohort of
