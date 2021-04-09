EU ambassador to Israel holds Holocaust memorial event in living room

EU Ambassador to Israel Emanuele Giaufret hosted a "memory in the living room" at his home in Hertzliya attended by other ambassadors from EU states. They listened to the life story of Bat-Sheva Dagan, a survivor from Auschwitz concentration camp who shared her life story. "We join the Jews and the Israelis in their mourning for all the people who were murdered by the Nazis and their accomplices," the ambassadors said in a joint statement. "We honor the survivors of these unspeakable horrors of the holocaust, who have rebuilt their lives in Israel, Europe and the rest of the world."They said that "It is our collective duty to make sure these horrors are not forgotten, we promise to do everything in our power fight holocaust denial, and attempts to undermine its importance."Memory in the living room is a project in which small groups gather in a private home to talk about their family's experience with the holocaust. Usually, this takes the form of a survivor or their children telling their story.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}