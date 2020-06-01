EU ambassador to Israel pays tribute to victims of 2001 terror attack

EU Ambassador to Israel Emanuel Joffre visited the Dolphinarium memorial on Monday to pay tribute to the victims of the 2001 Dolphinarium discotheque massacre, alongside a survivor of the attack.The massacre occurred exactly 19 years ago on June 1, 2001, when Saeed Hotari, a terrorist affiliated with Hamas, blew himself up in a suicide bombing outside the Tel Aviv nightclub. Twenty-one people were killed in the attack, including one soldier and 20 civilians, most of whom were teenage girls. The attack took place as part of the Second Intifada.Meeting at the memorial with Alona Shaportov, who was critically wounded in the attack, Joffre noted how the EU has strengthened its policy to fight against all forms of terrorism.“Our determination to fight terrorism has never been stronger and remains a key priority for EU, inside Europe and around the world,” Joffre said.“The terrorist groups involved in the Dolphinarium and other attacks during the Second Intifada, are on our sanctions list, and we have a no-contact policy with them. Our solidarity is with the victims and survivors of that horrific terrorist attack 19 years ago, and all the other victims since.”