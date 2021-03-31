The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

EU: Israel not granting visas to its delegation on Palestinian elections

"The delay has considerably reduced the EU option to observe the 22 May legislative Elections," the EU Representative Office in Jerusalem said.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MARCH 31, 2021 08:23
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
Israel has yet to grant visas for a preliminary European Union delegation that wants to prepare for its representatives to observe the Palestinian elections scheduled for May 22 and as a result its observers may not be able to participate fully in the event, the EU said.
"The delay has considerably reduced the EU option to observe the 22 May legislative Elections," the EU Representative Office in Jerusalem said.
The Foreign Ministry said it was not commenting on the matter.
 The Palestinian Authority's Central Elections Commission had asked the EU to observe the elections already in January. It had similarly observed the 2006 elections.
"On 8 February 2021, in light of current and ongoing travel restrictions and access limitations for non-residents due to COVID-19, the European External Action Service sent a formal request to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs requesting access for the EU exploratory mission via Israel to the Palestinian territory," the EU said. 
'Despite continuous contact with the Israeli authorities, over the past five weeks, a reply granting access has yet to be received," it added. 
"There is a long lead-time to prepare for such a complex operation as an Election Observation Mission. One of the prerequisites is the deployment of an EU exploratory mission several months before the elections to assess the situation," the EU explained.
Now that the visas have not been granted, the EU is looking at other options to allow its involvement in the elections.
"The EU is strongly determined to support the upcoming Palestinian Elections, in particular by ensuring adequate EU observer presence," the EU said.
In past years the EU has "consistently supported and funded the work of the Central Elections Commission in order to prepare for holding credible, inclusive and transparent elections for all Palestinians. 
"The EU stands ready to engage with relevant actors to support the electoral process," it said.
On Monday the EU Representative Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff met with the PA elections commission in Ramallah to discuss the voting that will take place for the Palestinian Legislative Council and for the PA presidency. 
It's the first time since 2006 that Palestinian elections have been held. 


Tags Israel European Union visa Palestinian Elections
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's police too quick to shoot first, ask questions later

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide is righting a historic wrong - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS
Professor Dan Ben-David

Wake-up time: Israeli Society’s Moment of Truth - opinion

 By DAN BEN-DAVID
Amotz Asa-El

How can this circus end while respecting the voters' verdict?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by