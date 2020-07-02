The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Evangelical leader compares Netanyahu and Trump to Biblical figures

Laurie Cardoza-Moore spoke in a special video titled "Sovereignty Now," produced in honor of the Israeli plans to annex portions of the West Bank.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 2, 2020 07:41
Laurie Cardoza-Moore (photo credit: FACEBOOK)
Laurie Cardoza-Moore
(photo credit: FACEBOOK)
Laurie Cardoza-Moore, Evangelical leader and show host of the Christian television program Focus on Israel, called on US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to apply Israeli sovereignty Tuesday throughout the West Bank, which she referred to as Judea and Samaria, the terms used in reference to their Biblical names. 
Speaking in a special video titled "Sovereignty Now" produced in honor the Israeli plans to annex portions of the West Bank, Cardoza-Moore compared the two leaders to the Biblical figures of Caleb and Joshua. 
Cardoza-Moore recalled in the video the story of Joshua and Caleb, noting the covenant and the promise that God gave to Abraham regarding divine control of the land, in which she said that "Caleb and Joshua had faith, they remember God’s promise, when they went to survey the land. The other ten spies did not, they were operating in a state of fear, doubt and disbelief. We cannot operate in that place.”


She added that “Over the last four years we have seen some of the most historical events happen in our lifetime. We had a president elected,Donald J. Trump, and a great prime minister in Jerusalem, Benjamin Netanyahu. We know that God raises up Kings and he brings them down. He raised up these two leaders for this specific time in history and this can’t go unnoticed."
Regarding who was responsible for bringing about progress on the annexation issue, Cardoza-Moore said that "It was President Trump that kept his word and moved the US embassy into the heart of Jerusalem. He recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which has been Israel’s for almost 4000 years, all part of the covenant made by God to Abraham. Now we are awaiting the announcement of Prime Minister Netanyahu that Israel has the sovereign right to Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley and President Trump has proclaimed his support for these efforts.”
“Be strong and courageous for it is you who will cause these people to inherit the Land that I have sworn to their father to give them. That is a message for you President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu,” was her concluding message to the viewers. 
Cardoza-Moore is also the head of the nonprofit organization Proclaiming Justice to The Nations (PJTN), which works to educate Christians about their “biblical responsibility to stand with their Jewish brethren and Israel.” Beyond acting as a link between Evangelical Chirstians and Israel, PJTN has also fought against the rise of global antisemitism and the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS), often utilizing film and video presentations, grassroots rallies and speaking engagements to spread their message. 


