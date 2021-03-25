The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ex-deputy minister Kirschenbaum convicted of bribery

Yisrael Beytenu Affair unprecedented.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MARCH 25, 2021 17:43
Faina Kirschenbaum (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Faina Kirschenbaum
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Former deputy minister Faina Kirschenbaum was convicted of bribery by the Tel Aviv District Court on Thursday in the Yisrael Beytenu Affair, one of the worst public corruption cases in history which had already led to over a dozen convictions.  
Besides skimming funds off the state budgets that Kirschenbaum granted to various public bodies, she was convicted of a scheme, with her family members and members of Yisrael Beytenu, of receiving free hotel rooms, expensive electronics, paid jobs and a range of other illegal quid pro quo benefits.
Judge Yaron Levy said, “From 2009 and until the criminal probe went public, the defendant held tremendous power to allocate between NIS 80-200 million per year,” adding that Kirchenbaum skillfully circumvented a variety of laws designed to prevent corrupt use of public funds.
Kirschenbaum was the Yisrael Beytenu party chairman and right-hand of Liberman from 2003-2014 and deputy minister from 2009-2014.
Already at the opening of the prosecution’s case against her, Economic Crimes Unit Deputy Director Meor Even Chen had told the court that even as the country has seen corruption among its public officials in the past, that this case was unique.
Even Chen said that in past cases, public officials were approached with bribes to approve requests, such as construction plans.
However, the prosecutor said that in this case “it was not a question of giving an approval…the indictment…is practically like none which an Israeli court has even seen…state funds from the budget itself were used as bribery funds…by the woman empowered by the legislature herself.”
In January 2018, the prosecution got its first conviction in “Case 242,” against Israeli Promoters Association CEO Irena Waldberg as part of a plea bargain.
This was a major turning point as Waldenberg pointed the finger directly at Kirschenbaum and helped the prosecution hammer holes in the former top Yisrael; Beytenu official’s defenses.
In her March 2019 testimony, Kirschenbaum tried to plead ignorance of the bribery scheme and to redirect blame on Yisrael Beytenu chief of staff David Godovsky and others who have cut plea deals and who the court has already convicted.
Notably, Kirschenbaum remained loyal to Avigdor Liberman and said he knew nothing about the scheme.
Rather, she said that police told her they did not even care about her and were only going after her in order to get to Liberman.
She said when she had nothing to give them against Liberman, they pressured her and arrested her daughter.
Kirschenbaum had trouble having to explain why she used code words in referring to funds (which were eventually used in the bribery scheme) in her telephone conversations. She also was on the defensive explaining her refusal to answer the vast majority of police questions and some damaging responses she gave at the start of her questioning before she went silent.
Further, she had to explain why she did not replace Godovsky when she said she noticed he was possibly taking irregular actions.  
But Waldberg’s admission that Kirschenbaum was aware of the various details of bribery arrangements being carried out and had told Godovsky and another aide to ask for funding was especially damning.
Waldberg said she had complied to ingratiate herself with Kirschenbaum, who was assisting her with a range of public- and private-sector business issues on an ongoing basis.
Case 242 involved about a dozen other former ministry CEOs and former heads of quasi-governmental bodies and regional councils who were under observation since the alleged massive fraud scheme became known in December 2014.
Kirschenbaum was said to have worked on the scheme along with the Samaria Development Company, the Ayalim Association, the Binyamin Regional Council, the Ezra Association and the National Anti-Drug and Alcohol Abuse Authority.


