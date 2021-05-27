The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Excitement runs high as movie theaters reopen in Israel

But the moviegoers were more interested in technicolor than purple and green as they flocked to the seven auditoriums that were open, out of the 18 at the theater.

By HANNAH BROWN  
MAY 27, 2021 20:17
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israeli cinemas put on their first picture show in 14 months on Thursday and attracted a steady stream of moviegoers only too happy to ditch Netflix and head back to the big screen.
Large screens around Cinema City in Jerusalem flashed scenes from the movies showing, but alongside these were messages welcoming the public back and explaining the new coronavirus rules. Auditoriums were either green, for those who have been vaccinated, or purple, for the unvaccinated. Each ticket was marked as green or purple.
The audiences in the late afternoon and early evening fit into three main groups: little kids with their parents, teens who were delighted to see anything and more intense film buffs who were there to see Tenet, the new twisty Christopher Nolan movie.
But the chain confirmed that the tickets selling the fastest were for the evening showings of Wonder Woman 1984 with Gal Gadot.
“We’re so happy to go back to the movies — finally,” said Shiri, who was accompanied by her friend, Tehiya. When asked what they were seeing, they had to check their tickets — they had simply chosen to see the next movie that was starting. It turned out they were seeing Unhinged, with Russell Crowe. Was it a comedy or a drama? Shiri said she thought it was a comedy, although in fact it is a dark thriller. They didn’t care and went off to buy popcorn.
Aviv, Shaul and Matanel, three teens, said they had been waiting for months to see Tenet. “It’s exciting,” said Aviv, clutching a ticket and hurrying to make it before the movie started.
Tamar Axelrod and Tziri Colthos were happy to get back to their routine of moviegoing. “We’re going to go at least once a week,” Tamar said. Today they were seeing Honest Thief starring Liam Neeson, which they said they were especially looking forward to, although they admitted they would probably have seen anything.
While most of Israel’s cultural life went back into action a few months ago, the large movie chains, including Cinema City, Lev Cinemas and Yes Planet, grappled with logistical and financial woes that kept them shuttered. Unlike concert halls and theaters that present plays, they are not recognized as cultural institutions by the government and did not receive support during the pandemic. They had to reopen at close to full strength or not at all, given that they have to pay for huge staff, maintenance and advertising. What tipped the balance, representatives for the chains confirmed, was that the Health Ministry approved the attendance of 50 people in the purple auditoriums for the unvaccinated, meaning that children see movies, and allowed the concession stands to open, which is where they make a good chunk of their profit. Over the next few weeks, the chains are hoping they will be able to reopen at full strength, with all their auditoriums going at once.
Ravit and Eran from Beit She’an were in Jerusalem for another matter, but they dropped by the box office to pick up tickets for an early Friday showing of Wonder Woman 1984. “We have a home theater, with a big screen and great sound, but it’s not the same,” said Ravit. “Going out is so different, so much more exciting.” Was it really worth it to come all the way from Beit She’an for a movie? “Jerusalem is the holy city,” she said. “And seeing movies in Jerusalem is also holy.”


