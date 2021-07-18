The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Exclusive: IDF sees sharp increase in Muslim draft

The IDF has seen a large increase in the number of Muslims drafting to the IDF and a decrease in the number of these soldiers finishing their service early.

By TAL LEV RAM/MAARIV  
JULY 18, 2021 13:33
IDF along the northern border between Israel and Lebanon. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF along the northern border between Israel and Lebanon.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Even in the wake of Operation Guardian of the Walls and the violent rioting in mixed cities and other towns, the IDF presented encouraging statistics that show a sharp rise in the number of Muslims drafting to the IDF. According to the numbers, 606 Muslim Arabs drafted to the IDF in 2020, compared to 489 in 2019 and 436 in 2018. More than half of those who have drafted went to combat roles.
The number of those who drafted to the Bedouin reconnaissance unit has doubled in two years, from 84 in 2018 to 171 in 2020. In 2017, only 45 people drafted to the unit. In light of the increase, the IDF now opens two platoons for basic training for each draft.
During Operation Guardian of the Walls, 20 Muslim soldiers asked to be released from the IDF due to intense pressure put on them. After conversations with IDF commanders,18 of them chose to continue their service and the rest were released.
The IDF said that, despite Operation Guardian of the Walls and violent riots in many cities, the trend of increased numbers of Muslims drafting to the IDF will likely continue.
The IDF summarized 2020 draft data from June 2019 to June 2020, so the next drafts will give the IDF information on if this trend will indeed continue. For the time being, at least according to initial data that the IDF has, no change in the trend in the data has been recognized. The IDF, however, will only be able to identify clear trends towards the middle of next year.
Beyond the increase in the number of Muslims who have drafted to the IDF, the number of Muslim soldiers who left their IDF service early shrank by 7%. In 2019, the drop-out rate was 30% – and dropped in the past year to 23%. The IDF's goal for the coming year is to get the number to 20%. In the past year, there was also a 10% decrease in the amount of time Muslim soldiers were away from their service without authorized leave, and IDF officials believe that all the statistics indicate high motivation to continue to serve in the IDF.
In the IDF, they believe that the significant increase in the number of Muslims drafting to the IDF (which is primarily among the Bedouin population) is related to a large draft campaign and personal invitation that was made to 4,000 young people to draft to the army. Some 1,200 of these young people expressed interest and contacted the IDF, and 250 of them drafted.
In September the IDF and Defense Ministry will complete a similar campaign for the Bedouin population in the south but on a larger scale. Some 10,000 invitation letters to the IDF will be sent to young members of the Bedouin community instead of standard raft notices. At the same time, Bedouin reserves soldiers will take part in additional activities that are part of the campaign. These reserves soldiers were drafted to reserves in the last year  after going through a three-week basic training and their job is to increase the draft in the Bedouin sector.
This is an unprecedented effort to draft young men from the Bedouin community in the south. Some 75% of Bedouin IDF soldiers are from the north, where it is traditionally easier to draft soldiers to the IDF. In the south, tension between authorities and the government, crime and the increased political strength of radical Islamists - along with other factors, make draft numbers much lower.
The IDF is working to change this lower draft rate, and officials believe that it will be possible to draft hundreds of soldiers from the Bedouin communities in the south through this campaign, and thus to strengthen their and their family's connection to the State of Israel.


Tags IDF Muslims Arab Israeli bedouin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Fixing relations with the diaspora requires saving the Kotel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
4

3,000-year-old inscription bearing name of biblical judge found in Israel

The Jerubbaal inscription, written in ink on a pottery vessel.
5

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by