Exclusive: IDF sees sharp increase in Muslim draft

Even in the wake of Operation Guardian of the Walls and the violent rioting in mixed cities and other towns, the IDF presented encouraging statistics that show a sharp rise in the number of Muslims drafting to the IDF. According to the numbers, 606 Muslim Arabs drafted to the IDF in 2020, compared to 489 in 2019 and 436 in 2018. More than half of those who have drafted went to combat roles.The number of those who drafted to the Bedouin reconnaissance unit has doubled in two years, from 84 in 2018 to 171 in 2020. In 2017, only 45 people drafted to the unit. In light of the increase, the IDF now opens two platoons for basic training for each draft.During Operation Guardian of the Walls, 20 Muslim soldiers asked to be released from the IDF due to intense pressure put on them. After conversations with IDF commanders,18 of them chose to continue their service and the rest were released.The IDF said that, despite Operation Guardian of the Walls and violent riots in many cities, the trend of increased numbers of Muslims drafting to the IDF will likely continue.The IDF summarized 2020 draft data from June 2019 to June 2020, so the next drafts will give the IDF information on if this trend will indeed continue. For the time being, at least according to initial data that the IDF has, no change in the trend in the data has been recognized. The IDF, however, will only be able to identify clear trends towards the middle of next year.
Beyond the increase in the number of Muslims who have drafted to the IDF, the number of Muslim soldiers who left their IDF service early shrank by 7%. In 2019, the drop-out rate was 30% – and dropped in the past year to 23%. The IDF's goal for the coming year is to get the number to 20%. In the past year, there was also a 10% decrease in the amount of time Muslim soldiers were away from their service without authorized leave, and IDF officials believe that all the statistics indicate high motivation to continue to serve in the IDF.In the IDF, they believe that the significant increase in the number of Muslims drafting to the IDF (which is primarily among the Bedouin population) is related to a large draft campaign and personal invitation that was made to 4,000 young people to draft to the army. Some 1,200 of these young people expressed interest and contacted the IDF, and 250 of them drafted. In September the IDF and Defense Ministry will complete a similar campaign for the Bedouin population in the south but on a larger scale. Some 10,000 invitation letters to the IDF will be sent to young members of the Bedouin community instead of standard raft notices. At the same time, Bedouin reserves soldiers will take part in additional activities that are part of the campaign. These reserves soldiers were drafted to reserves in the last year after going through a three-week basic training and their job is to increase the draft in the Bedouin sector.This is an unprecedented effort to draft young men from the Bedouin community in the south. Some 75% of Bedouin IDF soldiers are from the north, where it is traditionally easier to draft soldiers to the IDF. In the south, tension between authorities and the government, crime and the increased political strength of radical Islamists - along with other factors, make draft numbers much lower.The IDF is working to change this lower draft rate, and officials believe that it will be possible to draft hundreds of soldiers from the Bedouin communities in the south through this campaign, and thus to strengthen their and their family's connection to the State of Israel.