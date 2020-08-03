Expecting 16,000 US students, Gamzu warns rule-breakers will be deported

Foreign students who disregard Israel’s restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be deported, Israel’s coronavirus czar said.

Some 16,000 young adults from the United States alone are scheduled to enter Israel before Rosh Hashanah for study, seminary and pre-army programs.

Dr. Ronni Gamzu is under pressure to reverse the decision at a time when gatherings are restricted and the disease’s spread is ongoing. He said during public appearances this weekend that he did not agree with the decision to allow the students entry into Israel but noted that it was made before he was appointed late last month to run Israel’s efforts to tamp down the spread of the coronavirus.

Gamzu said inspectors would be deployed to make sure foreign students adhere to regulations, including studying only in small pods. He also threatened to close down any institution that does not follow the regulations.