The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Expecting 16,000 US students, Gamzu warns rule-breakers will be deported

Some 16,000 young adults from the United States alone are scheduled to enter Israel before Rosh Hashanah for study, seminary and pre-army programs.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
AUGUST 3, 2020 06:26
The Israir flight from India carrying 100 Bar Ilan graduate students. (photo credit: ISRAIR)
The Israir flight from India carrying 100 Bar Ilan graduate students.
(photo credit: ISRAIR)
Foreign students who disregard Israel’s restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be deported, Israel’s coronavirus czar said.
Some 16,000 young adults from the United States alone are scheduled to enter Israel before Rosh Hashanah for study, seminary and pre-army programs.
Dr. Ronni Gamzu is under pressure to reverse the decision at a time when gatherings are restricted and the disease’s spread is ongoing. He said during public appearances this weekend that he did not agree with the decision to allow the students entry into Israel but noted that it was made before he was appointed late last month to run Israel’s efforts to tamp down the spread of the coronavirus.
Gamzu said inspectors would be deployed to make sure foreign students adhere to regulations, including studying only in small pods. He also threatened to close down any institution that does not follow the regulations.
Israel Beiteinu Party chairman Avigdor Liberman sent Gamzu a letter Friday asking him to reconsider letting students into the country.
In a post on Facebook, Liberman accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition partner Benny Gantz of surrendering to the Orthodox parties in allowing yeshiva students to enter. Yeshivas have remained open even after Netanyahu closed all camps and schools for students in fifth grade and above.


Tags Israel United States Relations international students Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Wake up Twitter, shut down Khamenei’s account By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sympathy from Netanyahu? Not going to happen - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Between West Papua and the West Bank By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Police vs. the citizens reflects public outrage By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Yair Lapid’s delusions about the Democrats By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
3 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
4 IDF thwarts Hezbollah terror cell infiltration along border with Lebanon
Smoke rises from the disputed Shebaa Farms area as seen from Marjayoun village in southern Lebanon, Lebanon July 27, 2020.
5 Why did a Four Star General land in Israel during a pandemic?
US Gen. Mark Milley visits Israel in July 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by