The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Falafel shop owner claims police assault after opening amid COVID lockdown

The owner, Ilan Atlan, 50, and his son were eventually arrested by police, after reinforcements arrived at the scene.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JANUARY 8, 2021 21:56
Israel Police officers enforce lockdown restrictions, January 8, 2020. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israel Police officers enforce lockdown restrictions, January 8, 2020.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A falafel shop owner from Shoham claimed on Friday that he was assaulted by police officers who arrived at his business in order to fine him for opening his store in violation of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, police reported. 
However, video footage released by the police shows that the owner was the first one to attack, shoving a table towards one of the officers who notified him that he will be fined for operating a business in violation of the guidelines and shouting, "What's wrong with you? Who do you think you are?" 
The owner, Ilan Atlan, 50, and his son were eventually arrested by police after reinforcements arrived to the scene. But the Kfar Saba District Court refused to extend their arrest, according to Ynet. 
Atlan later claimed that he didn't assault the officers and stressed that there was no illegal gathering taking place when the officers arrived. 
"There weren't any customers," he told Ynet. "Who eats falafel at 09:30 a.m.? I just came to make a living ... the situation is bad - and he comes to fine me and assaults me in the process?". 
Atlan arrived to the hospital with bruise marks, some of them still bleeding, according to Ynet. "They hit me, shot me with a taser. A taser. I'm 50 years-old. In front of my son, an 18-year-old. Why did he need to see his father get beaten up?" Ataln said. 
A bystander who witnessed the incident unfolding told N12 that it seemed like the owner wanted to operate the business through deliveries. "I heard screams and I ran downstairs. I saw the cops and started filming. It seemed like they were there because he opened up in violation of the restrictions, but I understood that he wanted to offer deliveries. I don't know if the door was open or closed." 
According to Atlan's attorney, appointed by the "Falafel BaRibua" franchise, the business was operating according to the Health Ministry's guidelines. "In today's incident in Shoham, the officers were insensitive and acted with excess violence while imposing force and using a taser which was unnecessary," attorney Adi Carmeli said, according to Ynet. He added that he intends to send the relevant materials to the Police Investigation Department (PID). 
A police statement released after the incident read: "On Thursday the owner of the business had a hearing for operating a business in violation of restrictions prohibiting providing services inside the business. He was issued a warning. Today, the police received a complaint that indicated that the business in question was violating the restrictions and selling food, while creating a gathering in the location. 
Police officers who arrived to the scene were assaulted by the business owner and his son, which included a table and a chair being thrown at them. Both individuals were arrested and taken to the nearby police station. The police intends on extending the arrest of the owner." 
According to the current coronavirus lockdown restrictions, which came into effect on Thursday, January 7, at midnight, retail, entertainment and leisure businesses would remain closed, unless they operate by providing deliveries. Businesses that do not receive customers can operate at a 50% capacity. In the case of the falafel shop in Shoham, it is unclear at this point whether the owner had any intention of receiving customers or if he only planned to offer deliveries. 


Tags Israel Police falafel Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Capitol riots: Trump's challenge to democracy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The lawless streets of Kafr Aqab and Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The vaccination and an old plague

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Benny Gantz's political career is not over yet - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Israel's COVID-19 response has parallels to the Gulf War - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by