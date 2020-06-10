Friends of fallen IDF soldier get tattoo identical to his



Several friends of fallen IDF soldier Sergeant Major Amit Ben Yigal, who was killed last month during an arrest raid in the West Bank, have gotten a tattoo in memory of their friend, identical to the tattoo he got one year ago.

Ben Yigal, 21 years old from Ramat Gan, was posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant major, after he was killed during a Golani Reconnaissance Battalion operation in Ya'bad last month.

He was the first IDF soldier killed this year and was buried in the military cemetery of Be’er Ya’acov, with hundreds in attendance.

Nizmi Abu Bakar, who killed Ben-Yigal by throwing a stone from the roof of his house, was caught by security forces on Sunday.

One month after his death, six of Yigal's close friends found a unique way to perpetuate their friend’s memory by getting an identical tattoo to the one Ben Yigal got one year ago. They even made sure to get the tattoo by the same tattooist, who uploaded an Instagram post in response to the touching gesture.



