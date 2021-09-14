Families of three murdered boys be compensated NIS 38m from Hamas

The families of the three boys that were abducted and murdered in 2014 — Naftali Fraenkel, Gilad Shaer, and Eyal Yifrah — are to be compensated NIS 38 million from Hamas, the district court ruled on Tuesday.

Civil rights organization Shurat HaDin has appealed the ruling, claiming the sum is too low. The organization filed a lawsuit one year ago on behalf of the families for NIS 520 million against Hamas

"This is not how you deter a terrorist organization with a billion-dollar budget that continues to murder Jews and fires at Israeli civilians," the organization stated.

Shurat HaDin, which has represented the families of the three boys, further claims that this ruling belittles the lives of the victims. The organization has also stated that US courts are awarding hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation to victims of terrorism, implying that there is no reason why Israeli courts should not do so as well.

Since the district court's ruling is subject to the Supreme Court's ruling, the victims' families have announced that they will appeal the ruling to bring the matter before the Supreme Court again.

Nitzana Darshan-Leitner, president of the Shurat HaDin organization, stated: "It is not possible for the Israeli court to attribute to the terrorist organization that financed, planned, and carried out the horrific attack that was enacted. A ruling granting a tenth of the amount of the compensation claim will fatally harm Israeli deterrence and measures to eradicate terrorism through economic means."