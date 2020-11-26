The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Family opens new home in Sgt. Shiloni's honor six years after his death

It will be the third home for religious lone soldiers and will house five men from Israel and across the world

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
NOVEMBER 26, 2020 14:56
Beit Almog Shiloni (photo credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)
Beit Almog Shiloni
(photo credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)
 With the start of the new year, a new home for religious lone soldiers will soon open its doors in Modiin, with five men from Israel and around the world calling it home.

The home, Beit Almog Shiloni, will house five religious lone soldiers, from across the world and Israel. It will open on January rst 2021.

It is the third home to be opened in honor of Sgt. Almog Shiloni -a commander in the Israel Air Force’s ‘Palgat HaNegev’ unit, part of the  religious Netzach Yehuda battalion- who was killed in a terror attack at Tel Aviv’s HaHagana Railway Station in November 2014.

When Almog drafted, 17 of the 57 soldiers in his unit were lone soldiers, his father Yossi recounted. 

“It was there where he learnt that there were those who left everything to come and serve the country. Almog never stopped talking about them and even brought them home for dinners,” Yossi told The Jerusalem Post.

“At the base they called him ‘aba Almog.’ There are so many stories about how he cared for them and what he did on base. He never rested and always cared for lone soldiers and made sure they were ok,” he continued. “After he was killed, at his shiva thousands came, including lone soldiers. They didnt speak, but their eyes spoke and were saying, what now, who is gonna help us?:

It was then that Yossi knew he had to help and within five months the first home for Haredi lone soldiers opened in Moddin. Since then 20 lone soldiers have made Beit Almog Shiloni their home. 

They then opened a three bedroom home in September of last year for four religious female soldiers from abroad.  The new home is a five-bedroom apartment located on top of the home for the female lone soldiers and will be rented for the next three-four years.

The home already has one bed taken, by a lone soldier from France who is set to serve in the same unit as Almog. The other four beds will be filled by the time the home opens.

“It’s his home for three years, his bed, his closet with his clothes. I want them to feel like this is his room, his home. I could easily put two soldiers in one room,but I wanted to make sure that each one feels at home, for three years,” Shiloni said.

And more lone soldiers keep coming.

“There has been alot of calls and its not possible to say theres no room,” Shiloni said, adding that in a few years they will open a new home for 180 lone soldiers that will be built on a 6 dunam plot of land given to them by the city of Moddin.

“We can’t stop, we need to continue to provide to the lone soldiers,” Shiloni said. “

But it’s not only a roof over their heads, the lone soldiers are provided with free driving lessons, English courses, preparation courses for matriculation testing and more. And once they are discharged, Beit Almog Shiloni cares for them, providing work training and more.

There are also host families who live in the neighborhood who will attend their ceremonies and invite them for Shabbat and Jewish holidays. 

“Our troops are really spoiled by the community, they get everything they want and more,”Shiloni said.

Though the coronavirus has put a dent in their fundraising capabilities, the home continues to provide for the lone soldiers, even helping with transportation to and from the home to the bases where they serve.

There are some 3,000 Ultra-orthodox and Haredi soldiers in the IDF and many are shunned and disowned by their families and communities for serving in the military.

Elisha, a lone soldier from Jerusalem, has been living in one of the homes opened up by the Shiloni family since he joined the IDF six months ago. He will live there until the end of his service in two years.

Elisha, who has been on his own since the age of 15, worked for four years before he decided to serve in the IDF. He wanted something more meaningful, and the Israeli military was a great option.

But, he didn’t tell his family that he was going to serve in the IDF. And while they know now, “they won’t let me come home until after I finish my service.”

“I’m serving where Almog Shiloni served and all the commanders knew of him and the home. They recommended that I stay there,” he told The Post, adding that after a short interview arranged by his commanders “they told me ‘ok from tomorrow you can stay here.’”

Elisha lives with four other lone soldiers and told the Post that Beit Almog Shiloni provides more than just a roof over their heads.

“They always say that lone soldiers are missing things, but the home makes sure I’m never missing anything,” he said. “For the four years before I drafted, I never had anyone. But here I never feel alone, its a family that always looks out for me, that really loves me.”

And to others who find themselves in his position, Elisha has one message: Don’t give up.

“Be strong, don’t fall. Sometimes when your alone you think you won’t ever find your way. I know alot of people who gave up and fell into drugs...but be strong. Don’t give up.”


Tags IDF lone soldier soldiers
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to give Jonathan Pollard a quiet homecoming By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Don’t give Pollard a hero’s welcome – or Trump a hero’s send-off – opinion By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Joe Biden has underestimated Iran – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Amotz Asa-El Naftali Bennett comes of age By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Efraim Inbar Time for an Israeli peace initiative for Palestinian conflict – opinion By EFRAIM INBAR, ERAN LERMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by