The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Far right MK to protest at Damascus Gate after police ban

Senior officials in the Prime Minister’s Office sought to form compromise between MK Itamar Ben Gvir and police to allow him to march through Muslim quarter, but rejected by police commissioner

By JEREMY SHARON  
JUNE 10, 2021 09:36
Itamar Ben-Gvir head of the Otzma Yehudit (“Jewish Power”) Party attends preparations for the new Knesset on April 5. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Itamar Ben-Gvir head of the Otzma Yehudit (“Jewish Power”) Party attends preparations for the new Knesset on April 5.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Far right MK Itamar Ben Gvir has said he will go to the Old City of Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate to give a speech Thursday afternoon, after he was banned from conducting a march through the Muslim Quarter and up to the Temple Mount by the Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabbatai.
Ben Gvir, the head of the ultra-nationalist Otzma Yehudit party, sought to conduct his own “March of Flags” in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City after the police refused to allow right-wing activists from conducting the event this Thursday due to security concerns. 
But the police commissioner on Wednesday banned Ben Gvir from conducting his own march, in which Likud MK May Golan was supposed to also have participated, due to intelligence about security problems which may arise from Ben Gvir’s actions. 
The Jerusalem Post understands that the concerns regard renewed Arab-Israeli riots in the Wadi Ara region in northern Israel, and beyond, as well as risks to Ben Gvir himself.
“MK Ben Gvir does not intend not to listen to the instructions of the police, or to go [to Damascus Gate] with hundreds or thousands of activists, but rather intends to go to this place and demonstrate against the police commissioner who failed in Lod and Ramle, and today denies MKs the right to parliamentary immunity and prevents the waving of the flag of Israel one hundred meters from the light rail,” said Ben Gvir’s spokesman in a statement to the press.
Ben Gvir as a member of Knesset has parliamentary immunity and has, in theory and in certain circumstances, the right to ignore police orders restricting his movement.
Over the course of Wednesday night, senior officials in the Prime Minister’s Office sought to forge a compromise between Ben Gvir and the police commissioner in which Ben Gvir would be allowed to march from Damascus Gate to the Western Wall at an earlier time than planned before a scheduled Arab demonstration to avoid any potential clashes. 
The police commissioner rejected this compromise however, Ben Gvir said. 


Tags Israel Police Temple Mount old city jerusalem
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

End religious incitement before it's too late - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Moderates know how to unify Israel - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why the new coalition is the right choice for Israel

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David May

Norwegian divestment illustrates weakness of campaign to boycott Israel

 By DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by