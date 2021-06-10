Far right MK to protest at Damascus Gate after police ban

Far right MK Itamar Ben Gvir has said he will go to the Old City of Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate to give a speech Thursday afternoon, after he was banned from conducting a march through the Muslim Quarter and up to the Temple Mount by the Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabbatai.

Ben Gvir, the head of the ultra-nationalist Otzma Yehudit party, sought to conduct his own “March of Flags” in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City after the police refused to allow right-wing activists from conducting the event this Thursday due to security concerns.

But the police commissioner on Wednesday banned Ben Gvir from conducting his own march, in which Likud MK May Golan was supposed to also have participated, due to intelligence about security problems which may arise from Ben Gvir’s actions.

The Jerusalem Post understands that the concerns regard renewed Arab-Israeli riots in the Wadi Ara region in northern Israel, and beyond, as well as risks to Ben Gvir himself.

“MK Ben Gvir does not intend not to listen to the instructions of the police, or to go [to Damascus Gate] with hundreds or thousands of activists, but rather intends to go to this place and demonstrate against the police commissioner who failed in Lod and Ramle, and today denies MKs the right to parliamentary immunity and prevents the waving of the flag of Israel one hundred meters from the light rail,” said Ben Gvir’s spokesman in a statement to the press.

Ben Gvir as a member of Knesset has parliamentary immunity and has, in theory and in certain circumstances, the right to ignore police orders restricting his movement.

Over the course of Wednesday night, senior officials in the Prime Minister’s Office sought to forge a compromise between Ben Gvir and the police commissioner in which Ben Gvir would be allowed to march from Damascus Gate to the Western Wall at an earlier time than planned before a scheduled Arab demonstration to avoid any potential clashes.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The police commissioner rejected this compromise however, Ben Gvir said.