Father of fallen soldier gives back by aiding IDF lone soldiers

Tzvika Goldman, a bereaved father who lost his youngest son Noam during the Second Lebanon War in 2006, has decided to follow in the footsteps of his son's giving nature and aid combat lone soldiers as they embark on their military service.

Tzvika's son Noam was born at the Ein Yahav agricultural community in the Arava region of southern Israel, later moving to Kfar Saba for elementary and high school. Like his father Tzvika, who was once second-in-command of a tank battalion, Noam drafted into the Armored Corps upon reaching the age of 18, serving as a tank commander in the 7th division.

After completing his mandatory service in the IDF, Noam travelled for 10 months in South America and later enrolled as a student of accounting and economics at Tel Aviv University. With the outbreak of the 2006 War, Noam was called up to report to his reserve unit.

"Noam got up and started to get ready without uttering a single word. He got dressed, put on his army boots and packed his bag. I took him to the pick-up location. We hugged and said goodbye with a kiss. That was the last time I saw him," Tzvika described.

On August 8, 2006, an anti-tank missile struck Noam's tank as they were driving in the village of Ayta Ash-Shab, killing Noam, Captain Gilad Stockelman, Sergeant First Class Nir Cohen, and Sergeant First Class Nimrod Segev.

Tzvika's inspiration to give back, despite the sorrow, came from Noam's passion for the humanities, history and philosophy, in which he read numerous books contending with questions of morality and happiness. Many of Noam's writings, as well, focused on how to be a good person, moral values, and the importance of giving back.

"And I find that it’s important to be good. I say that a good person is one who cares about the people around them. I like good people who help others, who don't just see themselves," Noam would muse in one of his writings.

Soon after his son's death, Tzvika began contributing his time by volunteering to the One Family organization, which offers assistance to victims of terrorism, as well as raising money or helping soldiers manage with IDF red tape, using his military and private contacts to help.

In 2013, Tzvika began helping IDF lone soldiers through "Benji's House", a home for lone combat soldiers.

"I liked the idea that a bereaved family was involved in launching a project of this scope and magnitude. This home offers never-ending love. The soldiers get a home and a family that's there for them," Tzvika said.

As part of his duty to help, Tzvika comes to Benji's House almost every day and sits at the front desk, answering phone calls, welcoming soldiers and helping to solve their problems.

"My wife and I have assisted soldiers. There was one soldier who had made Aliya from the Ukraine and who had no family in Israel. My wife, who also volunteers through an initiative called Laundry Family, and I have decided to welcome him into our home for holidays and weekends. We even attended his Officers' Academy graduation ceremony and paid for his father's airline ticket so that he, too, could attend the ceremony. There was also a soldier from "Egoz" unit whom we helped out after his discharge, and even signed off as guarantors when he wanted to buy an apartment. I wish all lone soldiers could have a home like this one. It's an incredible enterprise," Tzvika noted.

Located near the city of Raanana, "HaBayit shel Benji" (Benji's house) was named after Major Benji Hillman, who was also killed in the 2006 War. Hillman served in the special forces unit called Egoz, and was even sent by the IDF on special assignments to the United States and Canada.

Following Benji's death, his uncle, Shaul Rorka, founded Benji's House as a welcoming environment for lone soldier s, who often do not have any family in Israel. At the house, soldiers are provided with a caring environment, counseling and full accommodations.

Rorka also noted that he intends to expand the initiative, saying "For me, the memorial day is especially difficult. The fact that I can give of myself to other soldiers like Benji gives me a feel of pride and hope. People like Tzvika Goldman who volunteer in the project of "HaBayit shel Benji" and are with us for years prove the need for building another home for 93 lone combat soldiers. We see this home as a Zionistic project and are working tirelessly to raise the necessary financial resources. The new home will be built in Raanana, close to the original Benji's House,"