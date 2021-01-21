'Father of kittens' at Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem passes away due to COVID

For decades, Younis would drive over 90 minutes from his home in Arara, an Arab-Israeli town in northern Israel, five times a week to feed the cats and birds at the compound and hand out sweets to children at the mosque.



كان يحضر

كان مرابطا معتكفا حيث كان يصلي كل يوم فرضين عالأقل في الأقصى

كان يطعم القطط والحمام ويعطي الهدايا للأطفال الأقصى سيشتاق لك رحمك الله أبو أيمن pic.twitter.com/1xAgPJA9Gq انتقل فجرا الى جوار ربه المرابط غسان يونس الملقب بـ أبو هريرة الأقصىكان يحضر #المسجد_الأقصى يوميا للرباط فيه رغم بُعد المسافة عن بيتهكان مرابطا معتكفا حيث كان يصلي كل يوم فرضين عالأقل في الأقصىكان يطعم القطط والحمام ويعطي الهدايا للأطفالالأقصى سيشتاق لكرحمك الله أبو أيمن https://t.co/UsAX9ABvbk January 19, 2021

Groups of cats and birds would flock around him when he entered the compound with bags of food, Palestinian media stated, with a picture posted on social media showing Younis surrounded by birds and cats at the compound.

In a video interview in 2019 with Reuters, Younis stated that "At first, I used to bring sweets and food for old people. With the help of God, anyone who would meet me, young or old, or anyone coming to visit al-Aqsa, I would give them some of the sweets. As you just saw, I moved to feed the cats and birds." Younis, also referred to with by nickname Abu Hurayrah in reference to one of the companions of the Islamic prophet Mohammed who was known for his attachment to cats, visited the compound for the last time shortly before he was infected with the virus in November, according to Palestinian media.

Many Palestinian social media users mourned Younis's passing, with many marking the significant effort he made to visit the site despite the long distance from his home.

"Hajj Younes was one of the most selfless men in the community", Qasem Abdelhaq, a leader in Jerusalem’s Silwan neighborhood, told The New Arab. “He was commonly nicknamed ‘Abu Al-Qatt’ (father of cats) because he used to come to al-Aqsa Mosque from his hometown inside the 1948 territories at dawn to feed the cats and birds.”

“He was known for distributing sweets and balloons to the children, and then distributing clothes and candies to the visitors of the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque," added Abdelhaq. "He was a very good person; may God have mercy on him and forgive him and grant him the greatest reward in the afterlife.”