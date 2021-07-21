FC Barcelona Legends meet with the Israeli Society for Autistic Children

The legends of the FC Barcelona soccer club, during their stay in Israel, met with The Israeli Society for Autistic Children on Monday morning.Rivaldo, Javier Saviola other former players of the Catalan club had an exciting day of sports activities with Israeli children on the autistic spectrum, where they practiced their soccer skills, such as passing, dribbling and practicing to shoot the ball into the net.The children arrived filled with excitement to the stadium and sat in eager anticipation until the players came on the field. The players signed soccer balls for the kids and posed for a joint photo.The meeting was joined by Israeli Society for Autistic Children chairman Amos Shapira, who said: "I am happy for the opportunity that the FC Barca legends gave these children to meet internationally-recognized soccer stars of this magnitude."
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}The FC Barcelona legends had arrived in Israel for the week to play a friendly match against the legends of their rival club Real Madrid in a special "El Clasico." The club also arrived to traveled to Israel for the worldwide opening of Barca The Exhibition, which opened in Holon and takes the viewer on a journey through the club's history since its founding in 1899.The group was also hosted by the Tourism Ministry for a special tour of the city of Caesarea on Monday .