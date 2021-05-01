Female soldiers who came to rescue in Meron were attacked - IDF

Home Front Command female soldiers who came as part of the rescuing team to the disaster at Mount Meron were attacked by people who attended the event, the IDF Spokesperson Unit said on Saturday night.

The IDF stressed that the force who carried out the mission ignored the attack and continued with it. The female soldiers, who came to rescue and evacuate those who were wounded, were attacked verbally and physically.The IDF stressed that the force who carried out the mission ignored the attack and continued with it.

The issue was brought up by the soldiers after they returned to the base on Friday night.

The IDF said that it condemns any attack — verbal or physical — against its soldiers — men or women.

It added that “the Home Front Command will continue assisting any citizen or resident who needs help.”

