The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

FIDF names Steven Weil new CEO

Weil succeeds Maj. Gen. (Res.) Meir Klifi-Amir, who has led FIDF for the previous six years.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
AUGUST 26, 2020 12:45
Steven Weil, incoming National Director and CEO of FIDF (photo credit: MINT MEDIA)
Steven Weil, incoming National Director and CEO of FIDF
(photo credit: MINT MEDIA)
Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) has announced the appointment of Steven Weil as its new National Director and CEO to head the charitable organization beginning September 16, 2020. He will succeed Maj. Gen. (Res.) Meir Klifi-Amir, who has led FIDF for the previous six years. 
Under Maj. Gen. (Res.) Klifi-Amir’s leadership, FIDF expanded its fundraising capabilities, opened new chapters around the US, and raised more than $570 million between 2015-2019. FIDF was able to increase its wellbeing support for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers, helping 114% more soldiers than in prior years.
To further deepen FIDF’s philanthropic roots within the local community and allow for a prolonged tenure of the CEO, FIDF’s Board has appointed an American-based CEO, along with an IDF general to strengthen fundraising efforts.
Steven Weil, the incoming National Director and CEO, comes to FIDF following an 11-year tenure as senior managing director of the Orthodox Union (OU), where he spearheaded their institutional advancement and community engagement efforts. He attended Yeshiva University, concurrently completing his ordination at the Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary (RIETS) and receiving a master’s degree in Business Administration from NYU’s Stern School of Business. Weil is deeply passionate about the State of Israel, Jewish continuity, and the vital role Israel’s soldiers play in guaranteeing its future. 
Maj. Gen. (Res.) Meir Klifi-Amir, outgoing National Director and CEO of FIDF (Credit: Shahar Azran)Maj. Gen. (Res.) Meir Klifi-Amir, outgoing National Director and CEO of FIDF (Credit: Shahar Azran)
“I’d like to thank Maj. Gen. (Res.) Klifi-Amir for his tremendous leadership over the last six years. His efforts have brought this organization to new levels, and inspired thousands to contribute to FIDF’s essential mission,” said Rabbi Peter Weintraub, FIDF’s National Chairman. “We are thrilled to welcome Steven Weil to the FIDF family as National Director and CEO, where he will channel his skills in institutional advancement as well as his vast experience in the Jewish community to support Israel and its heroic guardians, the men and women of the IDF.” 
Maj. Gen. (Res.) Klifi-Amir said, “I am profoundly grateful and honored for the privilege I’ve had to lead FIDF for the past six years. My heart will always be with the soldiers, as I know first-hand their heroism, dedication, and commitment to the State of Israel and the Jewish people worldwide. I wish Steven Weil good luck in reaching new heights on this important journey.”
“It is the greatest honor to join the FIDF family of lay leaders and professionals who have committed their lives to looking after the IDF soldiers,” said Weil. “FIDF, through educational and wellbeing initiatives, enables these courageous young men and women, who invest years of their lives to protect Israel, to serve proudly and guarantee the future of Israel and the Jewish people.” 


Tags IDF fidf IDF Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The time has come for Western allies to stand up to Turkey By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy A quarantine reading list for the gap year By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel-UAE deal, who's to thank and what will it lead to? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Hezbollah’s genocidal chemicals ignite Lebanon By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Israeli rape victims need to know: You’re not to blame, you’re not alone By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 Saudi FM says no ties with Israel until peace with Palestinians
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan al-Saud attends the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 24, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by