FIDF names Steven Weil new CEO

Friends of the Israel Defense Forces ( FIDF ) has announced the appointment of Steven Weil as its new National Director and CEO to head the charitable organization beginning September 16, 2020. He will succeed Maj. Gen. (Res.) Meir Klifi-Amir, who has led FIDF for the previous six years.

Under Maj. Gen. (Res.) Klifi-Amir’s leadership, FIDF expanded its fundraising capabilities, opened new chapters around the US, and raised more than $570 million between 2015-2019. FIDF was able to increase its wellbeing support for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers, helping 114% more soldiers than in prior years.

To further deepen FIDF’s philanthropic roots within the local community and allow for a prolonged tenure of the CEO, FIDF’s Board has appointed an American-based CEO, along with an IDF general to strengthen fundraising efforts.

Maj. Gen. (Res.) Meir Klifi-Amir, outgoing National Director and CEO of FIDF (Credit: Shahar Azran) Steven Weil, the incoming National Director and CEO, comes to FIDF following an 11-year tenure as senior managing director of the Orthodox Union (OU), where he spearheaded their institutional advancement and community engagement efforts. He attended Yeshiva University, concurrently completing his ordination at the Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary (RIETS) and receiving a master’s degree in Business Administration from NYU’s Stern School of Business. Weil is deeply passionate about the State of Israel, Jewish continuity, and the vital role Israel’s soldiers play in guaranteeing its future.

“I’d like to thank Maj. Gen. (Res.) Klifi-Amir for his tremendous leadership over the last six years. His efforts have brought this organization to new levels, and inspired thousands to contribute to FIDF’s essential mission,” said Rabbi Peter Weintraub, FIDF’s National Chairman. “We are thrilled to welcome Steven Weil to the FIDF family as National Director and CEO, where he will channel his skills in institutional advancement as well as his vast experience in the Jewish community to support Israel and its heroic guardians, the men and women of the IDF .”

Maj. Gen. (Res.) Klifi-Amir said, “I am profoundly grateful and honored for the privilege I’ve had to lead FIDF for the past six years. My heart will always be with the soldiers, as I know first-hand their heroism, dedication, and commitment to the State of Israel and the Jewish people worldwide. I wish Steven Weil good luck in reaching new heights on this important journey.”

“It is the greatest honor to join the FIDF family of lay leaders and professionals who have committed their lives to looking after the IDF soldiers,” said Weil. “FIDF, through educational and wellbeing initiatives, enables these courageous young men and women, who invest years of their lives to protect Israel, to serve proudly and guarantee the future of Israel and the Jewish people.”