Finance Ministry reports moderate recovery in job market

Unemployment rates in October were half of those recorded in April, the Finance Ministry reported in a Sunday study looking into the effects of the second lockdown on the national labor market. This led the authors to suggest that unemployment levels are “milder” with 740,000 Israelis out of work and an unemployment figure of 18.2% across the country reported in October. Education registered the biggest drop in unemployment rates between April and October, diminishing two-thirds from 45% to 15%. Health and transportation followed with health services dropping almost two-thirds from 34% unemployment to 13% and transportation dropping a half from 42% to 21%. Even the arts, a sector badly hit by the lockdown policy, reported better numbers, with a 17% drop of unemployment figures, from 70% in April to 53% in October. The report adds that these figures don't include 160,000 people who aren't looking for work because of the COVID-19 crisis and aren’t listed in the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) records. As many COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in mid-October, unemployment dropped from 20.7% to 15.8% between the first and second halves of the month to reach 12.6% in November, meaning the return to work of 340,000 people. The authors warned that the crisis had an impact on the motivation of those who are unemployed to seek work. Before the second lockdown, 17% of those on unpaid leave reported in August that they are expecting to return to their jobs. In October, that number dropped to 13%. Worst hit were those who earned low wages and lacked academic education. Those without college degrees saw a 22% decline in their employment figures, more than double the 10% reported among those with a higher-learning degree.
Israelis seemed to have worked a similar number of hours despite a 13% decline in the number of employed persons. This was explained by many Jewish holidays falling on weekdays last year, which led many to take more time off to "bridge" the holiday into the weekend. It's also possible that more part-time workers were fired during the crisis then those who are fully-employed. Between June and August, unemployment rates for men and women were roughly the same, in contrast with the first lockdown figures which pointed to women being worse-hit than males, with 39% unemployment compared to 30%. Arab-Israeli men report a high degree of unemployment at 22% and so do Arab women at 21% and ultra-Orthodox Jewish men (haredi) at 25%. The authors warn that this points to the danger of Arab-Israelis remaining outside the workforce even when the crisis will be over.