The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'Check for Every Citizen' expands to families with four, five children

The benefits now include NIS 500 for a fourth child and NIS 250 for a fifth child.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JULY 28, 2020 14:49
Knesset coronavirus committee votes to keep restaurants open, July 21, 2020 (photo credit: ADINA WALLMAN/KNESSET SPOKESWOMAN)
Knesset coronavirus committee votes to keep restaurants open, July 21, 2020
(photo credit: ADINA WALLMAN/KNESSET SPOKESWOMAN)
The “Check for Every Citizen” plan was expanded on Tuesday to include further benefits to families with four and five children. Earlier, there were no additional benefits for families of more than three children.
This led ultra-Orthodox MKs to voice objection, citing what Agudat Yisrael MK Yisrael Eichler called “discrimination against thousands of children,” – those who won’t get benefits because they were born later to large families.
The benefits now include NIS 500 for a fourth child and NIS 250 for a fifth child. Families with one child will get NIS 2,000, those with two NIS 2,500, and those with three NIS 3,000. Following the change, families with four children will get NIS 3,500 and those with five NIS 3,750. Adults who have no children will get NIS 750. The total cost of the previous plan was NIS 6.5 billion; the increased cost following the change was not reported.  
Finance Ministry vice director of budget Ariel Yotzer informed director Shaul Meridor that he will be leaving the position, the ministry reported in a press release on Tuesday.  He is the second ministry official to resign this week, following  accountant-general Roni Hezekiah quitting on Sunday.
The recent decision to grant the ultra-Orthodox parties their demands points to several issues that loom ahead of August 24, the date by which Israel must have a budget or face another round of elections. 
Those critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, such as Labor MK Merav Michaeli, claim that the “Check for Every Citizen” plan is nothing more than handing out cash with hopes of quelling public unease ahead of new elections. On Monday, Michaeli compared it to “giving out candy.” 
Netanyahu denied that he seeks to lead the country to new elections should a budget not pass by the deadline, blaming Blue and White for preventing something that could happen “in minutes.” Blue and White would also have to agree with Likud on who will replace Hezekiah.
How will Israel cover the plan, not to mention the much larger “Safety Net” plan, without a budget?
The solution is a “box” – a massive expense which was not budgeted for because it was unknown.
The coronavirus “box” now has NIS 150 billion in it, the Marker reported. Is it possible that the administration intends to bypass the budget hurdle, if one will not be agreed upon, by creating a health box and an education box ahead of September 1 when schools are set to reopen? 
Meridor warned Netanyahu that the Check for Every Citizen plan will “turn us into Venezuela,.” meaning a country led by a charismatic leader becoming a socialist economy that might lead to bankruptcy. Meridor was slammed on social media by Likud members for “sabotaging” government policy. 


Tags Finance Ministry Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Wanted: Leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Is Netanyahu heading for elections? By JEFF BARAK
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
2 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by