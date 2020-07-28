'Check for Every Citizen' expands to families with four, five children

The “Check for Every Citizen” plan was expanded on Tuesday to include further benefits to families with four and five children. Earlier, there were no additional benefits for families of more than three children. This led ultra-Orthodox MKs to voice objection, citing what Agudat Yisrael MK Yisrael Eichler called “discrimination against thousands of children,” – those who won’t get benefits because they were born later to large families. Finance Ministry vice director of budget Ariel Yotzer informed director Shaul Meridor that he will be leaving the position, the ministry reported in a press release on Tuesday. He is the second ministry official to resign this week, following accountant-general Roni Hezekiah quitting on Sunday.The recent decision to grant the ultra-Orthodox parties their demands points to several issues that loom ahead of August 24, the date by which Israel must have a budget or face another round of elections. Those critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, such as Labor MK Merav Michaeli, claim that the “Check for Every Citizen” plan is nothing more than handing out cash with hopes of quelling public unease ahead of new elections. On Monday, Michaeli compared it to “giving out candy.” Netanyahu denied that he seeks to lead the country to new elections should a budget not pass by the deadline, blaming Blue and White for preventing something that could happen “in minutes.” Blue and White would also have to agree with Likud on who will replace Hezekiah. How will Israel cover the plan, not to mention the much larger “Safety Net” plan, without a budget? The solution is a “box” – a massive expense which was not budgeted for because it was unknown. The coronavirus “box” now has NIS 150 billion in it, the Marker reported. Is it possible that the administration intends to bypass the budget hurdle, if one will not be agreed upon, by creating a health box and an education box ahead of September 1 when schools are set to reopen? Meridor warned Netanyahu that the Check for Every Citizen plan will “turn us into Venezuela,.” meaning a country led by a charismatic leader becoming a socialist economy that might lead to bankruptcy. Meridor was slammed on social media by Likud members for “sabotaging” government policy.The benefits now include NIS 500 for a fourth child and NIS 250 for a fifth child. Families with one child will get NIS 2,000, those with two NIS 2,500, and those with three NIS 3,000. Following the change, families with four children will get NIS 3,500 and those with five NIS 3,750. Adults who have no children will get NIS 750. The total cost of the previous plan was NIS 6.5 billion; the increased cost following the change was not reported.