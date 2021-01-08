The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

First-ever crowdfund impact investment to ease elderly loneliness in TLV

The impact investment, titled "New Era," is expected to affect 200 seniors in Tel Aviv over 2.5 years with a total investment size of NIS 2.3 million.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 8, 2021 07:58
An elderly woman sits in the recreation room of a retirement home as visits have been restricted due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) concerns in Grevenbroich (photo credit: REUTERS)
An elderly woman sits in the recreation room of a retirement home as visits have been restricted due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) concerns in Grevenbroich
(photo credit: REUTERS)
For the first time ever, a social impact bond (SIB) has been opened to crowdfunding to help reduce elderly loneliness in Tel Aviv, Social Finance Israel (SFI) announced last week.
Social impact bonds are partnerships aimed at improving social services for specific groups. While these bonds are usually funded by large investors, SFI, in collaboration with the Tel Aviv Foundation, decided to open this investment to crowdfunding through the Fundit platform.
The impact investment, titled "New Era," is expected to affect 200 seniors in Tel Aviv over 2.5 years with a total investment size of NIS 2.3 million, with NIS 1.6 million being raised before the crowdfunding launch.
The investment will aim to reduce the loneliness of hundreds of seniors in the city, improve their quality of life and help them reconnect to their community. The program will include house calls by social workers and volunteers, a cognitive behavioral therapy program, group activities and help with using technology to access quality content, call relatives and connect with other participants in the program.
Research by SFI found that loneliness almost sextuples the likelihood of depression in the elderly, more than doubles the likelihood of dementia and more than triples the chances of prolonged hospitalization.
"I am excited to enable everyone to invest in a social impact bond to reduce elderly loneliness and thus, address not only a difficult problem which has intensified recently but also, get a return on the investment subject to the project's success," said Yaron Neudorfor, founder and CEO of SFI, in a press release. "Impact investments around the globe are continuing to grow since we are witnessing a new generation of investors that want more than a return; they want their investments to be meaningful according to their values."
"For the past 4 decades the Tel Aviv Foundation is working to create solutions to the city's current challenges," said Dr. Hila Oren, CEO of the Tel Aviv Foundation. "Covid-19 has presented new challenges and intensified other challenges – among others, the subject of elderly loneliness. As an entity that leads innovative urban thought and activity, we are happy to partner with SFI and create innovative financial tools that will contribute to the city and its residents in general and to the elderly and Holocaust survivors [which will be our primary focus] specifically. Urban challenges of the 21st century require financial solutions of the 21st century."
There are about 1.1 million such seniors in Israel, making up about 12% of the population.
A study by the Eshel social research and development incubator of the Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) in December found that the health, emotional state and economic status of seniors in Israel have been severely impacted by the coronavirus crisis.
Almost half of the respondents (47%) reported a poor mental state, including loneliness, depression and even feelings that "in the current situation, life has no meaning." This marks a more than 7% rise compared to the last survey conducted by Eshel during the first wave of the virus.


Tags Tel Aviv elderly investment senior citizen
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Capitol riots: Trump's challenge to democracy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The lawless streets of Kafr Aqab and Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The vaccination and an old plague

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Benny Gantz's political career is not over yet - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Israel's COVID-19 response has parallels to the Gulf War - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by