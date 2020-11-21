First Israeli snow lands in Hermon, heavy rains flood buildings

Snow fell on Mount Hermon Saturday morning for the first time this season. Footage by visitors to the site showed layers of snow fluttering to the ground and sticking, truly marking the beginning of the Israeli winter.In parallel, after heavy rains and storms caused flooding across the country, Magen David Adom (MDA) teams rescued several people trapped by the flooding Friday night, according to an MDA spokesperson.
A family was rescued from their flooded home in Ness Ziona by an MDA team, and three people were evacuated from a flooded apartment in Tel Aviv. No one was injured.MDA teams rescued four people from flooded cars in three separate incidents in the center of the country. No one was injured in those events. Multiple basements flooded in Rishon Lezion and MDA teams were called to rescue two men and two women in three separate incidents.שלג ראשון! | בפסגת החרמון, באיזור מוצבי צה"ל, ירד שלג קל, ראשון לעונה.— Rubi Hammerschlag | רובי המרשלג (@rubih67) November 21, 2020
צילם: כפיר סבג pic.twitter.com/7KZSOpOtkd
Police diverted traffic in Tel Aviv as flooded roads became impassable Saturday, according to Ynet. Starting Friday, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority announced that multiple hiking trails would be closed due to concerns over flooding.