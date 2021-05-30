The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

First Israeli woman summits Mount Everest

"I am not a woman who breaks easily. While I was still in the hospital I told myself [the doctors] were wrong, I will prove to them that I can even go to the top of the world."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 30, 2021 11:00
Light illuminates Mount Everest (C) during sunset in Solukhumbu district, also known as the Everest region, in this picture taken November 30, 2015 (photo credit: REUTERS/NAVESH CHITRAKAR/FILE PHOTO)
Light illuminates Mount Everest (C) during sunset in Solukhumbu district, also known as the Everest region, in this picture taken November 30, 2015
(photo credit: REUTERS/NAVESH CHITRAKAR/FILE PHOTO)
After years of intensive rehab following a skiing accident that doctors predicted would leave her unable to walk, Daniel Wolfson became the first Israeli woman to summit Mount Everest last week.
"I am not a woman who breaks easily," said Wolfson in a post on Facebook. "While I was still in the hospital I told myself [the doctors] were wrong, I will prove to them that I can even go to the top of the world. Since that day, my purpose has been focused and clear - I will step on the summit of Everest."
Wolfson spent the years following her injury running, swimming and biking to train for Everest, before beginning to travel around the world and climb mountains.
Wolfson signed her Facebook post with a message she said was very important to her to send to the women hearing her story — "the sky is the limit."
"Don't let the fear prevent you from following your dreams as far as they go. Don't let anyone stop you. We have amazing powers inside of us with which we can achieve anything we aspire to."


Tags women israeli woman Mount Everest
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Launching Gaza war probe is proof of UN bias against Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport

Israel Jewry needs to reconnect with Diaspora Jews

 By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Enforce international law on Hamas: How to achieve a (real) ceasefire

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum

Jerusalem deputy mayor calls on Israelis to stand with Jews abroad

 By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

The threat of war between Israel’s branches of gov’t - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by