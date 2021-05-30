First Israeli woman summits Mount Everest

After years of intensive rehab following a skiing accident that doctors predicted would leave her unable to walk, Daniel Wolfson became the first Israeli woman to summit Mount Everest last week."I am not a woman who breaks easily," said Wolfson in a post on Facebook. "While I was still in the hospital I told myself [the doctors] were wrong, I will prove to them that I can even go to the top of the world. Since that day, my purpose has been focused and clear - I will step on the summit of Everest." Wolfson spent the years following her injury running, swimming and biking to train for Everest, before beginning to travel around the world and climb mountains.Wolfson signed her Facebook post with a message she said was very important to her to send to the women hearing her story — "the sky is the limit.""Don't let the fear prevent you from following your dreams as far as they go. Don't let anyone stop you. We have amazing powers inside of us with which we can achieve anything we aspire to."
