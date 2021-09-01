The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
First segment of Israel National Trail canceled for safety reasons

The segment of the Israel National Trail between Kibbutz Dan and Tel Hai was a security risk because it went along dangerous roads.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2021 09:41
Israel trail 1 (photo credit: AP)
(photo credit: AP)
The first part of the Israel National Trail was canceled on Wednesday 26 years after the trail was opened, N12 reported. The trail will now start (or end) at Tel Hai instead of Kibbutz Dan.
According to the Society for Protection of Nature in Israel (SPNI), the change was made out of concern for the security of the hikers because the first part of the trail took the hikers along roads. SPNI tried to find an alternate starting point but could not, so the trail was shortened by 13.3 KM.
"The security of the hikers comes first," SPNI told N12.
"The Committee for Trail Marking has been dealing with looking for solutions to security issues along the Israel National Trail and changing the route wherever necessary for years," Trail Marking Coordinator for SPNI Izik Ben-Dov told N12. "The Israel National trail was marked 30 years ago when the hiking and traffic rates were much lower. In the case of this segment, for years, attempts have been made to find a safe alternate route between Kfar Giladi and the Hasbani Bridge, the segment where the trail goes along roads that have no shoulders.
Members of the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel traverse and photograph the Israel Trail (credit: SPNI)Members of the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel traverse and photograph the Israel Trail (credit: SPNI)
"Alas, despite the efforts made, no alternate route was deemed safe enough for the hikers. At the same time, the amount of complaints we have received from hikers and residents in the area is steadily rising, and it expressed a rise in the risk due to the increased amount of traffic on roads in the area.
"In anticipation of the hiking season at the beginning of September, we put signs in the area and the trail marking was erased on the canceled segment. In any case, we are turning to the hikers on the Israel National Trail and are asking — for your own safety — do not walk between Bet Ussishkin and Tel Hai anymore. Start the trail at Tel Hai safely and calmly. The safety of the hike always comes first."
The Israel National Trail was opened in 1995 and is now 1,057 KM long. The trail goes through the length of the country and is frequented by many hikers. 


