The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

First tender for Jerusalem's new light rail line published

The Blue Line is being jointly developed and promoted by the city of Jerusalem, its municipal government, the Transportation Ministry, and the Moriah company.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 12, 2021 03:13
Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The city of Jerusalem has published details of the first company to receive a construction tender to order to build the new Blue Line of the city's light rail, according to a press release on Thursday.
The estimated cost of the rail is expected to be NIS 183 million in the first segment, while the tender for the second segment will cost approximately NIS 257 million. The company to receive the tender of the first section was named as Moriah - the Jerusalem Development Company.
The Blue Line is being jointly developed and promoted by the city of Jerusalem, its municipal government, the Transportation Ministry, and the Moriah company. The new line will connect the Ramot neighborhood in north Jerusalem to the Har Hotzvim industrial area, the city's downtown core, and the Talpiot neighborhood in the city's south.  
The first tender will be used for construction on the Dov Yosef junction in the Gilo neighborhood via Rosemarin Street east to the Gilo junction - Hebron road, and north on the Hebron road to the Hebron-Ma'ale Darga junction
The second tender, which will be published in the coming weeks, will lead to construction on Har Hotzvim, Hartum junction and near Golda Meir Boulevard. 
The total length of the Blue Line is expected to be 31 kilometers. Likewise, another branch of the Blue Line will us expected to pass through the neighborhoods of Katamonim and Emek Refaim in the German colony and from there will connect to the main route of the line to the Ramot neighborhood.
"The publication of the first tender for the Blue Line is an important step on the way to completing Jerusalem's light rail system and turning it into a large city," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. 
"It also helps promote green and advanced public transportation in Israel. We will continue to develop industry in the city and improve public transportation." 


Tags Jerusalem construction light rail
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Mistrust greatest obstacle to Israeli-Palestinian peace

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Will Israel's next war with Hezbollah be started by a robot?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: When the anti-Bibi brigade merges with the anti-vaxxers

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Judgement Day has come for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Till murder do us part: The ongoing tragedy of domestic violence - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Iran cleric: People who get COVID vaccine have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by