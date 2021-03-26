First woman appointed as support commander in Givati Brigade

The IDF's Givati Brigade appointed Major Chen Hamra as support officer Thursday, becoming the first woman to be placed in the position, as reported by the IDF.
The placement came following a discussion led by the Chief Artillery Officer, who placed Hamra in her new role after being promoted from the position of Deputy Commander of the 405th Battalion in the 282nd Brigade.
במסגרת דיון שיבוצים בראשות קצין התותחנים הראשי, סוכמה סגנית מפקד גדוד 405 בחטיבת האש 282, רס״ן חן חמרה לתפקיד מפקדת הסיוע בחטיבת גבעתי. מדובר במינוי ראשון של קצינה לתפקיד זה pic.twitter.com/nx5LHRQxRZ— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 25, 2021
In response to the appointment, Lt. Col. Elchai Cohen remarked on Hamra's professionalism and strengths, saying in a statement on Twitter that 'Chen is an excellent officer with impressive abilities. I'm very happy about the appointment because she deserves it and she's the right woman in the right place. "
