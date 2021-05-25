Fiverr crosses $2 billion in gig revenues

Half of that has been earned since February 2020, the company said. The freelance services marketplace, which is publicly traded in New York at a $6.8 billion valuation, was founded in 2010 by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger, with services starting at $5.

The fields of largest growth have been e-commerce development, illustration architecture and interior design, voice overs, and graphics for streamers, with some freelancers charging thousands of dollars for services, the company said.



In the 12 months since March 31, over 3.8 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries, it added.

“Fiverr is growing fast, underscoring that businesses see the benefit of integrating freelancers into their organizations, as their agility and skills offer flexible, quick, and cost-effective solutions. Remote work has been the mode of work during the pandemic and because of its success, it is here to stay.” “This impressive milestone symbolizes the increase in trust business owners have had working with freelancers over the past year,” said Fiverr founder and CEO Kaufman.“Fiverr is growing fast, underscoring that businesses see the benefit of integrating freelancers into their organizations, as their agility and skills offer flexible, quick, and cost-effective solutions. Remote work has been the mode of work during the pandemic and because of its success, it is here to stay.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}