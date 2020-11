Flooding reported across Israel as winter rains return

Video showed water pouring through the streets of Safed in northern Israel and cars half-submerged in flooded streets in Ashkelon in southern Israel.



Israel Fire and Rescue Services rescued a number of residents from cars that were trapped in flood waters in southern Israel.



The Israel The Israel Meteorological Service reported that showers and isolated thunderstorms should be expected across Israel until the afternoon on Sunday. Flash floods may occur in the Jordan Valley, the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea area.

On Sunday, temperatures will mostly range between 55F (13C) to 64F (18C) across the country, except for near the Dead Sea, where it will be a balmy 77F (25C).

