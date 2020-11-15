Flooding reported across Israel as winter rains return

Flooding was reported across Israel as heavy rains and thunderstorms hit across Israel on Saturday night and Sunday.
The Israel Meteorological Service reported that showers and isolated thunderstorms should be expected across Israel until the afternoon on Sunday. Flash floods may occur in the Jordan Valley, the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea area.
Video showed water pouring through the streets of Safed in northern Israel and cars half-submerged in flooded streets in Ashkelon in southern Israel.
גשמים, הצפות וחילוץ מכלי רכב באשקלון | צפו— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 15, 2020
(צילום: אדי ישראל, חשיפה בי"ס לצילום אשקלון) @Itsik_zuarets pic.twitter.com/7PeMzpXOUG
Israel Fire and Rescue Services rescued a number of residents from cars that were trapped in flood waters in southern Israel.
לאחר הגשמים - הצפות ברחובות צפת— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 15, 2020
(צילום: עיריית צפת) @rubih67 pic.twitter.com/YRB4IpKpvf
The Israel Meteorological Service reported that showers and isolated thunderstorms should be expected across Israel until the afternoon on Sunday. Flash floods may occur in the Jordan Valley, the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea area.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}
On Sunday, temperatures will mostly range between 55F (13C) to 64F (18C) across the country, except for near the Dead Sea, where it will be a balmy 77F (25C).