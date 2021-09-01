The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
FM: US opening of Jerusalem consulate for PA will jeopardize our gov't

"We have an interesting yet delicate structure of our government and we think this might destabilize this government and I don't think the American administration wants this to happen," Lapid said.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2021 19:02
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks, August 2 2021
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks, August 2 2021
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The United States plans to reopen its east Jerusalem Consulate General that directly works with the Palestinian Authority will jeopardize Israel's government, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid warned on Wednesday, adding this viewpoint has been conveyed to Washington.
The former Trump administration had closed the Consulate General in 2019, folding its services into that of the US Embassy which the US had relocated to Israel's capital from Tel Aviv the previous year.
The United States had first opened a consulate in Jerusalem's Old City in 1844, moving it to a nearby location outside the city walls on Agron Street in 1912.
After the 1993 Oslo Accords, the consulate acted as a de-facto embassy to the Palestinian Authority, which viewed its closure as one more symbolic step the Trump administration had taken to sever the ties between them and to disconnect it from Jerusalem. 
"I know the history," Lapid said. "Once it was closed reopening it will send the wrong message, not only to the region, not only to the Palestinians but also to other countries. We don't want this to happen," he said.
Israel holds that Jerusalem is its united capital, but has received scant recognition of that sovereignty either over the western part of the city which has been within its borders since 1948, or over the eastern part of the city which it annexed from Jordan in the aftermath of the 1967 Six-Day war.
Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is seen speaking to European Union foreign ministers in Brussels, Belgium, on July 12, 2021. (credit: EUROPEAN UNION)Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is seen speaking to European Union foreign ministers in Brussels, Belgium, on July 12, 2021. (credit: EUROPEAN UNION)
Since US President Trump recognized that Jerusalem as Israel's capital in 2017, Israel has campaigned for other countries to follow suit. US President Biden, who in the past has acknowledged that Jerusalem is Israel's capital, has not taken any steps to rescind any of Trump's decisions on the status of the city.
Upon taking office in January Biden pledged to reopen the consulate, but has not yet set a date for the restoration of that mission. 
Israel fears that such a move would be tantamount to recognizing PA rights to Jerusalem. The PA and much of the international community holds that east Jerusalem is the future capital of a Palestinian state.
Lapid spoke to reporters of the negative role opening the US Consulate General, located in western Jerusalem, had in the debate over Israeli sovereignty over its capital.  
"Jerusalem is the sovereign capital of Israel and Israel alone and therefore we don't think its a good idea," Lapid said, explaining that Israel's views on this differ from that of Biden's.  Prime Minister Naftali Bennett discussed Israeli opposition to move when he met with Biden last week in Washington.
"We know the [Biden] administration has a different way of looking at this," Lapid said. "But since this is happening in Israel we are sure that they are listing to us very carefully when we explain to them our point of view on this," he added.


Tags Jerusalem Palestinian Authority Yair Lapid
