For first time, IAI to officially attend CyberTech Global week in Dubai

The company said in a statement that throughout the exhibition, it will focus on promoting communication and local cooperation with local government agencies, defense forces, local industries, and academic initiatives, in order to further expand the company’s activity in the region. CyberTech is the largest networking event for the cyber industry outside of the US.

Boaz Levy, IAI's President, and CEO, said: "IAI delivers solutions in the cyber domain to customers worldwide in addition to our vast portfolio in space, air, land-sea, and HLS.

“Over the past year, throughout the COVID-19 crisis, in particular, we saw increased demand for cybersecurity solutions, for enterprises, critical infrastructures, governments, and nation-states. IAI is proud to participate in CyberTech in Dubai and showcase our cybersecurity products and solutions, for national-level cyber resilience. We are developing unique and advanced cyber solutions for intelligence, monitoring, identification, and accessibility,” Levy said.

"IAI sees CyberTech as an opportunity to share our knowledge, best practices, and solutions, and strive together for a safer and cyber secure world,” he added.

The IAI was set to attend for the first time the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Dubai that took place in February but had to cancel its participation due to the closure of the Ben-Gurion Airport as part of the Israeli coronavirus restrictions.

