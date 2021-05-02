For the first time, Timna Valley race launched in Southern Israel

For the first time in Israel, the "Timna Valley" race was launched in the southwest part of the country, approximately 25 kilometers north of Eilat last weekend.The "Timna Valley" race was launched by Marathon Israel in cooperation with Timna Park, the Tourism Ministry, the Hevel Eilot Region Council and the Culture and Sports Ministry. The race in Timna Valley included over 500 participants. Following the event, three new running tracks were launched in Timna Park. Ofer Padan, CEO of Marathon Israel, said: "The event kicked off after a year of coronavirus and a forced break on us from racing. In our plans for the future, we will also include a training camp in the running village we set up this year in Ayelot, for all running groups in Israel and from all over the world."The event that took place included tracks that were designed with an emphasis on a powerful experience connecting the challenges of the runners with nature and the desert.Amir Halevi, General Director of the Tourism Ministry, said the event "will undoubtedly bring hundreds of runners from all over the world, especially from Europe, and strengthen desert tourism in the Negev and Eilat."Timna Park covers approximately 15,000 acres and daily tours to the place are available from Eilat, according to Tourist Israel.
