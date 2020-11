Foreign Ministry announces nominations for ambassadors, consuls-general

Naor Gilon (COURTESY).

Gilad Cohen (COURTESY).

Anna Azari (COURTESY).

Daniel Zohar-Zonshine (COURTESY).

David Akov (COURTESY).

Michael Brodsky (COURTESY).

Oren Anolik (COURTESY).

Lironne Bar-Sade (COURTESY).

Ilan Fluss (COURTESY).

Eldad Golan (COURTESY).

Yinam Cohen (COURTESY).

Livia Link (COURTESY).

Maor Elbaz-Starinsky (COURTESY).

Idit Shamir (COURTESY).

Carmela Shamir (COURTESY).

Israel's Foreign Ministry announced nominations for Israeli ambassadors and consuls-general Friday morning. The nominations are contingent on government approval.The 13 men and five women nominated were selected by a Ministry committee and all currently fill diplomatic roles in the Ministry.Haim Regev was nominated for Israel's ambassador to the EU in Brussels.Naor Gilon was nominated to be Israel's ambassador in New Deli.Gilad Cohen has been nominated to be Israel's ambassador in Tokyo.Anna Azari was nominated to be Israel's ambassador in Prague.Daniel Zohar-Zonshine was nominated to be Israel's ambassador in Brasilia.David Akov was nominated to be Israel's ambassador in Copenhagen.Michael Brodsky was nominated to be Israel's ambassador in Kyiv.Oren Anolik was nominated to be Israel's ambassador in Nicosia.Lironne Bar-Sade was nominated to be Israel's ambassador in Dublin.David Shapira was nominated to be Israel's ambassador in LisbonIlan Fluss was nominated to be Israel's ambassador in Manila.Eli Belotzercovsky was nominated to be Israel's ambassador in Pretoria.Eldad Golan was nominated to be Israel's ambassador in Tegucigalpa.Yinam Cohen was niminated to be Israel's consul-general in Chicago.Livia Link was nominated to be Israel's consul-general in Houston.Maor Elbaz-Starinsky was nominated to be Israel's consul-general in Miami.Idit Shamir was nominated to be Israel's consul-general in Toronto.Carmela Shamir was nominated to be Israel's consul-general in Munich.