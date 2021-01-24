Former Islamic Movement head, Sheikh Abu Najm, shot to death in Jaffa

Another man was also injured in the shooting, and was evacuated to Wolfson Hospital independently. He is classified as being in serious condition.

Abu Najm was evacuated to Wolfson Hospital by an MDA team who arrived at the scene.

MDA medic Yosef Curdi said Abu Najm "was lying on the sidewalk near a building, with gunshot wounds to his body. We provided him with primary medical care that included bandages and stopped his bleeding. We quickly got him in the ambulance and evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition."

