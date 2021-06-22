Former police commissioner gave advice to anti-Netanyahu protest leaders

According to the report, Alsheich, whose term ended in December 2018, spoke to two of the movement's leaders that he had known for many years. The discussions occurred soon after the demonstrations began, and dealt with the ways the protestors could legally handle the police's policy and its actions on the ground.

The report added that Alsheich provided information and telephone advice, as well as connections to a number of additional people who could also be of assistance. The advice was given voluntarily, and Alsheich did not participate in the movement's political meetings or demonstrations.

People close to Alsheich clarified that he "merely assisted old acquaintances, just as he assists any acquaintance who turns to him, including during the recent military operation in Gaza and the disturbances in Acre, Lod, and other places. He always tries to assist anyone he can, no matter the circumstance."

The Likud said in response that "now it is obvious that the investigations against Netanyahu were a criminal attempt to overthrow a sitting prime minister."

Alsheich's relationship with Netanyahu was complicated by the fact that the police investigations and the recommendation to indict Netanyahu on corruption charges were carried out during his tenure as commissioner. In addition, in an interview on Channel 12's Uvda program in Febuary 2018 Alsheich claimed that "powerful figures" had sent private investigators to collect information on officers who were involved in Netanyahu's cases.

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir of the Otzma Yehudit Party said in response that "we always knew that we had a political police commissioner who acted on a political agenda. Today we learned that the commissioner went a step further, and became a secret agent who gave advice to anarchists. This grave conduct only proves that in Israel there is a deep-state, which powerful officials run behind the scenes. Alsheich now carries a black flag and a filthy stain of hidden involvement, as a double-agent acting against the police."

