Former Stock Exchange employee allegedly scams clients for NIS 750,000

The suspect, a 34-year-old resident of Qalansuwa in northern Israel, allegedly used her position as an employee for the Israeli Stock Exchange to obtain credit card numbers and fake documentation of her clients that allowed her to purchase products and services reaching NIS 750,000, while using multiple fake identities.

The fraud allegedly spanned over several years and included dozens of the suspect's former clients. Among the items purchased by the suspect over the years, police located expensive jewelry, clothing and cosmetics. The police also noted that the suspect used some of the stolen credit cards to pay off debts and fines to her local authority.

The police had been investigating the suspect for a few months and had interrogated her on several occasions, none of which provided enough evidence to keep her locked in. However, the suspect was arrested again on January 24 earlier this year and has remained incarcerated since.

On February 2, the police submitted to court an indictment including 16 charges of fraud , theft and impersonating someone else in order to commit fraud. Police also asked the court to extend the suspect's arrest until the end of proceedings.

