Former Yesh Atid MK: Party is Leftist

Former MK Aliza Lavie engaged in a battle over Twitter with her former party, Yesh Atid, over the weekend, in which she called the party “Leftist.”Lavie was interviewed by the right-wing Arutz Sheva website. She said Yesh Atid-Telem had moved leftward since she left academia to join it. “I don’t think it is possible today to call Yesh Atid a Center-Right party,” Lavie said. “It is far from there. Yesh Atid is a left-wing party.”Lavie, who just finished her term as head of the Herzl Museum, said she angered Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid by supporting the formation of a national-unity government.But Yesh Atid attacked its former MK on Twitter, writing: “As long as Aliza Lavie received jobs in the Knesset and on Mount Herzl she, of course, did not think that way. Only after we did not grant her request for another term at the Herzl Museum did she suddenly discover she has ideology. She doesn’t have it, and she never did. She is simply looking for a new political home that will give her a job. There is no limit to opportunism.”Lavie responded over Twitter that she did not ask Yesh Atid for another term at the Herzl Museum or any other post. She wrote that her accomplishments at the museum speak for themselves and she wished her successor well.In the interview, Lavie spoke in favor of the policies of Yamina leader Naftali Bennett, who has realistic slots available on his list. But a source close to Bennett said he was unaware if she was being considered for the list.
Lavie said she did not want to comment "at this stage."