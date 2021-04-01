Police waits four days to arrest man suspected of raping 7-year-old

The Magistrate's Court in Kiryat Ono on Thursday extended by five days the detention of a 59-year-old man from Kiryat Ata who is suspected of raping a seven-year-old girl in December.

Police arrested the suspect on Wednesday. According to an exclusive report by N12, there was a four-day lag between the filing of the report, and the arrest of the alleged pedophile.

The rape allegedly took place at an underground garage under the suspect's home, N12 noted.

The rape complaint was filed on Saturday, March 27, but the 7-year-old girl was only called in to give a statement three days later, on Tuesday, March 30, according to the report.

The suspect was arrested a day later, making up the four day lag.

Israel Police responded that they opened an investigation "right after the complaint was filed. After all the necessary investigative procedures took place, the suspect was arrested."

The suspect's defense attorney, Adv. Yuval Zemer, said that he denies what is attributed to him.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

"This is, without a doubt, a false report," he said after the court proceedings, N12 reported.

Police requested that his arrest be extended for 10 days, though the Magistrate's Court in Kiryat Ono only approved five.

They reasoned that he is a danger to the public, according to N12.