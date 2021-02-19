Four families consent to organ donation and save fifteen lives

The donations were received at the following medical centers: Soroka, Wolfson, Assuta Ashdod and Meir Kfar Saba.

The donations would not have happened without the late Karin Ohayon, who was killed in Be'er Sheva in a serious car accident.

Karin, 23, from Dimona, was a second-year student of politics and government at the Ashkelon Academic College. She also simultaneously worked as a civilian construction engineer for the IDF.

On the morning of Thursday (February 4), Karin was on her way to reinforce a team at the Hatzerim base because many soldiers were in quarantine. At 06:55, she lost control of the vehicle (the circumstances of the accident are being investigated by the police) and collided with a square on Naftali Hertz Imber Boulevard in Be'er Sheva.

Magen David Adom medics and paramedics treated her with life-saving medical care at the scene of the accident and evacuated her to Soroka Hospital in critical condition. Karin was unconscious with multiple serious injuries. The doctors gave her an hour to live, but Karin fought to survive. During the week, Karin received medical treatment from the best doctors in the Soroka intensive care unit, but unfortunately they were eventually forced to declare her death.

Karin had signed an "Eddie" card, which marks the willingness to donate organs after one's death, and she encouraged people to save lives. As a result, her family's decision to donate organs was unanimous and without hesitation. Out of the donations, Karin's organs were transplanted in five people.

Karin has been generous, loving, hardworking, smiling full of goodness and joy, and always volunteered to help.

Over the course of 48 hours, four families consented to organ donation, and thanks to them, 15 patients received the gift of life.