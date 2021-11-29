The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Four Palestinian factories to sell products in international markets

The factories received permission to sell their products abroad by going through much comprehensive testing in order to comply with the Standards Institution of Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 29, 2021 12:05
Protective medical equipment delivered by COGAT into Gaza (photo credit: COGAT SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Protective medical equipment delivered by COGAT into Gaza
(photo credit: COGAT SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Four Palestinian factories located in the West Bank will be able to sell their products in the European and Israeli markets for the first time, as part of a program that was approved by Defense Minister Benny Gantz in order to strengthen and improve Israel’s economic ties with the Palestinian Authority.
The Unit for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), headed by Major General Rassan Alian, and the Standards Institution of Israel have granted the Palestinian factories permission on Sunday to do so with the Israeli Standards Mark.
The two organizations held a ceremony at the Standards Institution headquarters in Tel Aviv to grant the factories this opportunity. Attendees of the ceremony included Israel Standards Institute CEO Dr. Gilad Golub, Civil Administration Head Brigadier-General Fares Atila, COGAT officers, and the owners of the Palestinian factories.
The factories received permission to sell their products abroad by going through much comprehensive testing in order to comply with the Standards Institution of Israel, which was all part of a wide-ranging program that was approved by Gantz.
Major General Rassan Alian, Government Activities Coordinator in the Territories, stated: "Today, COGAT has taken a very important step for strengthening the Palestinian and Israeli economies. For the sake of stability in the security, civil society, and economy of the entire region, we worked with determination to win the Standards Mark for these Palestinian factories, so that they may significantly increase their income and contribute economically to the entire region."
Representatives from COGAT meet with their Palestinian Authority counterparts regarding the Coronavirus vaccine deal (credit: COGAT)Representatives from COGAT meet with their Palestinian Authority counterparts regarding the Coronavirus vaccine deal (credit: COGAT)
Last month, COGAT permitted 9,000 Palestinians work permits in Israel "in accordance with the decision of the political echelon,” the organization stated.
Alian said in August that “economic stability is the key to preserve the security in the region.”
Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


Tags West Bank economy of israel cogat
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Against COVID Omicron variant, we need Hanukkah spirit - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

The digital idolatry challenges the spirit of Hanukkah

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by