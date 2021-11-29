Four Palestinian factories to sell products in international markets

Four Palestinian factories located in the West Bank will be able to sell their products in the European and Israeli markets for the first time, as part of a program that was approved by Defense Minister Benny Gantz in order to strengthen and improve Israel’s economic ties with the Palestinian Authority.

The Unit for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories ( COGAT ), headed by Major General Rassan Alian, and the Standards Institution of Israel have granted the Palestinian factories permission on Sunday to do so with the Israeli Standards Mark.

The two organizations held a ceremony at the Standards Institution headquarters in Tel Aviv to grant the factories this opportunity. Attendees of the ceremony included Israel Standards Institute CEO Dr. Gilad Golub, Civil Administration Head Brigadier-General Fares Atila, COGAT officers, and the owners of the Palestinian factories.

The factories received permission to sell their products abroad by going through much comprehensive testing in order to comply with the Standards Institution of Israel, which was all part of a wide-ranging program that was approved by Gantz.

Major General Rassan Alian, Government Activities Coordinator in the Territories, stated: "Today, COGAT has taken a very important step for strengthening the Palestinian and Israeli economies. For the sake of stability in the security, civil society, and economy of the entire region, we worked with determination to win the Standards Mark for these Palestinian factories, so that they may significantly increase their income and contribute economically to the entire region."

Last month , COGAT permitted 9,000 Palestinians work permits in Israel "in accordance with the decision of the political echelon,” the organization stated.

Alian said in August that “economic stability is the key to preserve the security in the region.”

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.