Four suspects arrested for attempting to steal weapons from IDF base

Four suspects were arrested in a joint operation between the Israel Police, the Israeli Shin Bet and the Military Police for attempting to steal firearms from an IDF base.On Monday, April 13, a report was received by the Israeli police about a break through the fence in the Mishmar HaNegev military base and a confrontation between two suspects and a soldier who was on guard, while attempting to kidnap his personal weapon. The suspects then fled the scene.During the course of the investigation, the suspects' identities became known and an IDF soldier, a 19-year-old resident of the Bedouin city of Rahat; his relative, a 38-year-old resident of Rahat; and two residents of the Palestinian town of Idhna were arrested.The soldier is suspected of filming the area and transferring photos to the two suspects in order to plan on stealing the weapons.The soldier's relative was suspected of connecting the soldier and the two Idhna residents. He is also suspected of smuggling the men out of Idhna and bringing them into Israel and without the necessary permits. He then acted as the driver of the getaway vehicle.Indictments against the four men are to be filed later today with the Southern District Attorney's Office.