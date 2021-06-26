French immigrants knit large Israeli flag in honor of COVID victims

A group of French immigrants living in Tel Aviv started, with the assistance of the Tel Aviv Municipality, a knitting project known as "The Corona Blanket," a press release stated on Monday. The group knitted a huge quilt in the colors of the Israeli flag, which was done so in the memory of the 6,000+ victims of the coronavirus, and was placed in Rabin Square last Sunday. Furthermore, the blanket will also travel to specific cities where there is a large concentration of immigrants from France.The large blanket consisted of 5,000 squares. Behind the entire initiative was Deborah Fesber, an immigrant from France who lives in Tel Aviv. In order to initiate this event, she and her friends harnessed the act of knitting that they specialized when they were younger.The entire blanket took 4 months to knit with hundreds of volunteers.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}