The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

French Jews resume Birthright Israel experience after long COVID hiatus

“I have been waiting for almost two years to go on my Birthright trip,” a participant from Paris said. “I am excited to learn about this land and meet wonderful people.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 21, 2021 00:37
First Birthright Israel Group from France in Tel Aviv, after the pandemic outbreak (photo credit: VOLOSNIKOVA ALISA)
First Birthright Israel Group from France in Tel Aviv, after the pandemic outbreak
(photo credit: VOLOSNIKOVA ALISA)
For the first time in over a year and a half, a group of young Jewish adults from France landed at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv to participate in a Birthright Israel trip, the largest educational tourism organization in the world, the group announced in a press release on Tuesday. 
Birthright had put a pause on running trips since the outbreak of the pandemic, but last April announced that the programming for the 10-day trips would resume under the condition that all participants are fully vaccinated or can provide a negative PCR and antibody test if they’ve only received one dose.  
Precautions in place include limiting the number of participants and adhering to Israel’s Ministry of Health guidelines, the organization said. 
Birthright CEO Gidi Mark expressed enthusiasm about the program’s reopening.
"I am extremely excited that after safely opening trips for Jewish young adults from the US we are renewing the connection between the Young Diaspora at France and the State of Israel. We have thousands of young Jewish adults who have signed up for our trips. In the coming weeks we will bring many more groups, responsibly and safely,” he said. 
A 27-year-old participant from Paris called the trip a “dream.” 
“I have been waiting for almost two years to go on my Birthright trip,” she said. “I am excited to learn about this land and meet wonderful people.” 
Prior to the hiatus, Birthright Israel had provided trips for more than 750,000 young Jewish Adults from 68 countries, since its establishment two-decades ago, with the goal of providing participants with the opportunity to experience Israel in an “unmediated and authentic manner,” the group said, adding that Birthright trips have also contributed an estimated $1.825 billion to the Israeli economy.
 


Tags Israel France birthright Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

If the claims are true, will NSO take responsibility this time?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by