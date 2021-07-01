French politician shows moving boxes while visiting Netanyahu at Balfour





Netanyahu and his wife Sarah are expected to depart from the Prime Minister's Official Residence on July 10, as per the agreement made with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The agreement stipulated, however, that Netanyahu was to stop holding official political meetings in Balfour, due to concerns that it undermines Bennett's authority. It may be for this reason that Habib explicitly stated that the meeting between them was a "private" visit.

According to Habib's Facebook statement, the two discussed "the health situation in Israel and around the world as well as the new Israeli political landscape," and the Abraham Accords that were signed during Netanyahu's final year in office.

He also praised Netanyahu for being "a strong, worthy man without anger or rancor," and said that he has "dedicated his life" to the "destiny of Israel" for over 45 years.

He concluded his post by thanking Netanyahu, calling him and his wife "old friends."

