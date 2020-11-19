From fighter pilot to astronaut, meet Eitan Stibbe

Close to two decades after the late Ilan Ramon became the first time Israeli astronaut in space, the second Israel is set to make a similar journey. But he won’t be the usual kind of astronaut, Eytan Stibbe will become the first Israeli civilian astronaut to blast off towards the stars.

At age 62, Stibbe will be the oldest person ever to go to space when he launches on an Axiom Space mission in a SpaceX rocket towards NASA’s International Space Station in about a year’s time.

Col. (ret.) Stibbe, spent 43 years in the Israeli Air Force, flying thousands of hours in Skyhawks, Phantom, and F-16s. He also served as a flight instructor at the Israeli Air Force Flight Academy from 2013-2019.

During the First Lebanon War, he downed four Syrian planes in one sortie- two Sukhoi SU-22s, a MiG-23, and an Aérospatiale Gazelle helicopter. Two days earlier he helped take down another MiG-23.

After he was discharged from the IAF, he served as an external adviser to Israel Aerospace Industries for its Lavi fighter jet project. According to Haaretz, he later started the LR Group with two former squadron members and made millions from security and infrastructure deals in Africa. In 2010 he founded the Vital Capital venture fund that manages economic and social projects in Africa.

Stibbe was also a close friend of Ramon who died with the entire crew aboard the Colombia Space Shuttle during reentry of the shuttle of the earth’s atmosphere in 2003. They first met during the Gulf War in 1991 when Ramon was the commander of the 117th Squadron and Stibbe was a reserve pilot.

When Ramon went to Houston, Texas, with his family before Colombia’s launch, Stibbe visited several times and joined his friend during his training. Stibbe and his wife were even with the Ramon family at the launch site in Florida when Ramon took off.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

It was there that Stibbe was first exposed to the depths of space explorations and to what space can inspire for the fields of science and education.

Several years after Ramon’s death, Stibbe gathered close friends along with his widow Rona Ramon at his home and established the Ramon Foundation in 2010.

Ran Livne, Director-General of the Ramon Foundation told The Jerusalem Post that the foundation was set up to commemorate loved ones, and instead of bricks and stones “Rona wanted a foundation that would educate others.”

Livne explained that whenever he approached the late Rona Ramon about sending another Israeli to space, “she always said she would love it” and four years ago when he understood that Axiom and SpaceX were a real opportunity to send another Israeli to space, he knew that it was one that couldn’t be missed.

According to him, the foundation “had to convince him” to go on the mission, and when he accepted, he did so with two conditions: that he won’t go without the blessing of Ilan and Rona’s children and that the Ramon Foundation would lead and control all aspects of his mission.

“It’s a project that’s quite hard to digest,” Livne said, explaining that the fact that Stibbe will be a civilian astronaut is one of the reasons as is the fact that the Ramon Foundation will be “leading” the mission.

While Eitan wasn’t selected as an astronaut and didn’t go through the same screening process as astronauts, he will be carrying out experiments and will also form an educational program for Israeli children that he will conduct while in space.

“When you think of an astronaut you think of someone who is screened and selected but in the next decade, I anticipate hundreds of private citizens will go to space. There will be a complete paradigm shift which is part of a total global paradigm shift of the space industry which will not be backed by governments. There are more private players today, who are leading and shifting the global space industry,” Livne said, adding that “it’s very hard to understand this paradigm shift, but Israel is leading it. We are a pioneer in this field.

And unlike other private astronauts, “he is not flying alone,” Livne said. “He will be flying with the Ramon Foundation. The first time that a non-profit is leading a mission to space.”

As a private citizen, the businessman will pay millions of dollars of his own money for the flight on SpaceX Dragon Rocket, for the costs and all preparations connected to it. But, he’s not going for fun and selfies, he will spend his time carrying out experiments.

He “will be quite different from his partners,” Livne said, explaining that he will get access to several systems onboard the space station such as the robotic arm used to carry out maintenance work outside the station and other modules as part of a collaboration between the Foundation, NASA and Israel’s Ministry of Science and Technology.

And though Stibbe’s trip is scheduled for the end of 2021, Livne said that delays are expected and he could take off in 2022.

Years after he was first exposed to space, the former Israeli airforce pilot and businessman now have his own chance to partake in the journey that his close friend took and pave the way for many others to follow in his path.