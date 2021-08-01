The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News

From Russia, with love for the Jewish State of Israel

After finishing his degree last year, Petr Pesov applied to become an Israeli citizen - he “made aliyah.” Now, he is finishing up his master's degree focused on conflict resolution mediation.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
AUGUST 1, 2021 16:01
Jerusalem Post Israel News
Petr Russia Master’s in Conflict Resolution and Mediation
photo credit: Courtesy
OUR STUDENT STORIES
Russian-born Petr Pesov originally came to Israel four years ago to earn his undergraduate degree at Tel Aviv University International (TAUi). Now, he is building a life in the Jewish state.

After finishing his degree last year, Pesov applied to become an Israeli citizen - he “made aliyah.” Now, he is finishing up his master's degree focused on conflict resolution and mediation.

The degree itself is part of TAU's International Program, and it offers a multi-disciplinary angle on conflicts going on around the world, Pesov told The Jerusalem Post.

Pesov describes his journey from Russia to Israel as a "sort of self-discovery," noting that while he didn't initially plan on it, after doing some self-searching, Pesov realized this is where he would like to stay.

"I never really connected with my Jewish identity, until I came here," Pesov said. "Then I decided to make aliyah, so as you can imagine I enjoy [living] here very much."

What brought him to TAU was recommendations and reviews the university receives across the world, noting that TAU is a very well-known school throughout the international community and that the international interdisciplinary tracks are very attractive to students attending from abroad.

Pesov said that during his time at school he met students from across the world who also chose to attend TAU as international students, stating that the campus population is extremely diverse in that aspect.

"People [attend] from all around the world, virtually any country you can imagine," he said. "It's a very diverse background and it's always interesting to see the way people look at different issues and learn from them."

Pesov noted a situation in which he and a couple other students created a forum on which international students could voice their unique opinions on different issues facing the world today.

Pesov said that within that he found that people have a wide-variety of opinions, adding that "it's always interesting to see how the combination and variety of opinions coincide with each other.

"In order to form some shape objectivity, it's important to look at all subjects of views."

Pesov hopes to extend his studies after graduating in August to work toward submitting a master's thesis. From there he intends to earn his PhD in public policy and conflict resolution.

Between his studies, the lecturers, guest speakers and curriculum offered to students at TAU, Pesov said that the overall experience made him who he is today, and urges other students coming from diverse international backgrounds not to shy away from attending the Israeli university regardless of their background.

"Don't be scared, and perceive the unknown is the motto of Tel Aviv University," said Pesov. "That is something that helped me personally. I had my doubts initially upon coming here, and four years later I'm in love with the school, with the country and the journey I completed over the last four years.

"One should not be scared of trying new things and pursuing new knowledge."
TAU Student Stories: Petr Pesov


Tags aliyah Russia TAU Students
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by