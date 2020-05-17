The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Gal Gadot channels Golda Meir in address to 2020 graduates

'She was the first female prime minister for Israel, and these words had a profound influence on many young people like myself growing up in Israel'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 17, 2020 03:13
GOLDA MEIR takes a cigarette break, 1973 (photo credit: CAMERA PRESS LONDON)
GOLDA MEIR takes a cigarette break, 1973
(photo credit: CAMERA PRESS LONDON)
Israeli actress Gal Gadot channeled former Prime Minister Golda Meir in an address to 2020 graduates on CNN, telling them to "Create the kind of self that you will be happy to live with all your life."
"With this moment in your life, when school is done but your next steps are unclear in this somewhat uncertain world, you might feel powerless at times," Gadot said on the CNN special: "Class of 2020: In This Together."
 
"So I urge you to think of these words," she continued, "Trust yourself. Create the kind of self that you will be happy to live with all your life. Make the most of yourself by fanning the tiny inner sparks of possibility into flames of achievement. Those words were spoken by Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir. She was the first female prime minister for Israel, and these words had a profound influence on many young people like myself growing up in Israel."
Gadot encouraged the 2020 graduates to "start and create your own special story in the world."
"I'm telling you there is nothing you cannot do if you put your heart and mind and all that you have learned into it," said the Wonder Woman actress.
"You know to me, Wonder Woman is a fighter, but it's what she fights for that matters," added Gadot. "So fight for your place in this world because you've earned it, you've worked so hard to get to this moment and no matter how unclear our future may seem, your future is bright and it starts today. Congratulations."
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gadot's upcoming film "Wonder Woman 1984" will now hit theaters on Aug. 14 instead of Jun 5.


