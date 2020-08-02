The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gamzu: Any yeshiva student who disregards restrictions will be deported

The new coronavirus czar was speaking in an interview with Army Radio regarding the recent approval of the Interior Ministry to allow thousands of yeshiva students into Israel in October.

By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 2, 2020 08:58
Israel's new coronavirus czar, Ronni Gamzu (photo credit: FLASH90)
Israel's new coronavirus czar, Ronni Gamzu
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Israel’s new coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu spoke in an interview with Army Radio on Sunday morning and hit back at criticism of his time in charge so far and to the government's decision to leave the partial closure intact over the weekend, as well as the plan to fly thousands of yeshiva students to Israel during the High Holidays.
"Any change of restrictions can not happen within 24 hours," Gamzu told host Efi Triger. "All changes will come this week for examination and then a decision. Our desire is to do things quickly, but by no means recklessly. I will encounter political interests but the professional line will lead. I will not allow the public to be endangered because of all sorts of (political) interests. The issue of yeshiva students entering the country was decided before I started in my role. Believe me, if a decision is made to put them in capsules, there will be inspectors who will make sure they do not disregard the health restrictions. Any institution that disrespects the restrictions will be closed, and anybody who disrespects the restrictions will be deported."
Last week, Interior Minister Arye Deri announced in a statement that his ministry would approve the entry into Israel of foreign students who were planning to begin their studies in Israel this coming October. The decision, he said, was made following professional discussions led by Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog, in conjunction with the Health and Foreign ministries.
The move prompted a response from Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Lieberman who, in a letter to Gamzu, stated that: “While couples are not allowed to get married in events with more than 20 participants, it makes no sense to allow 16,000 students to enter the country or allow 30,000 people to participate in a mass event, when it is clear to any reasonable person that this event will take place without supervision and without observance of the [Health Ministry’s] rules.”
Gamzu also responded to criticism aimed at him by Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay that he was responsible for not canceling the closure over the weekend and prevented the government from convening to make a decision. "I decided not to convene the government? Wow, I really feel powerful," Gamzu said. "I really don't accept what Minister Shay said. Since Friday, several proposals have come to me from all sorts of places, this one wants to open here and this one wants to open there. I want to lower the morbidity rate. This week we will hold round table discussions to sort everything out. My belief is it will be sorted. We are heading in a good direction, but we need another push from the public, and certainly not to go backwards. All that is required of us is public discipline."
The man tasked with leading Israel's charge against the coronavirus also responded to criticism of his personal conduct: "I am willing for people to say 'I' and lead the system. Not many people came and volunteered to lead. I said 'I' to make it clear that I take responsibility. It should be appreciated and not counted how many times I said "I."
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags health Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Ronni Gamzu
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Wake up Twitter, shut down Khamenei’s account By JPOST EDITORIAL
Steinitz on breaking the Arab boycott and becoming an energy superpower By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Between West Papua and the West Bank By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Police vs. the citizens reflects public outrage By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Yair Lapid’s delusions about the Democrats By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
3 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
4 IDF thwarts Hezbollah terror cell infiltration along border with Lebanon
Smoke rises from the disputed Shebaa Farms area as seen from Marjayoun village in southern Lebanon, Lebanon July 27, 2020.
5 Why did a Four Star General land in Israel during a pandemic?
US Gen. Mark Milley visits Israel in July 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by