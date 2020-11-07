The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gamzu in Kafr Kara: Considering closing PA territory to Arab-Israelis

Gamzu called on the Arab sector to stop holding weddings: “You should hold off on the weddings, because there is no way to hold them without more funerals."

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 7, 2020 16:58
Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu in Buq'ata on November 7, 2020 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu in Buq'ata on November 7, 2020
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Outgoing coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu once again spent Saturday visiting Arab towns and calling on residents to cease holding weddings against regulations and to be tested. He also said he believes that the defense establishment should be involved in stopping large Arab-Israeli weddings from taking place over the Green Line. 
Gamzu visited Barta'a, a village divided between Israel and the Palestinina Authority, and Kafr Kara, which is located not far from Haifa in northern Israel. 
Gamzu said there is too much interchange between Arab-Israelis and the Palestinian-controlled territories, which are also plagued with high infection rates. He said that in the coming days he expects that Israeli citizens will be banned from entering areas A and B, as the rate of infection in Arab-Israeli society continues to spike and is higher than in the rest of the country. 
"We will consider closing the crossings if there is no other solution," he said during his visit to Kafr Kara.
Ayman Saif - the head of the fight against the coronavirus in the Arab sector - said that 6% of Arab-Israelis screened for coronavirus test positive, compared to 2% in the rest of society. Almost all red authorities in Israel are Arab.
On Friday, the Ministerial Committee for Declaring Restricted Zones approved locking down the Arab town of Buq'ata beginning Nov. 7 at 8 a.m. until Nov. 12 at 8 a.m.
The day before, the committee extended the closure on he Arab town of Majdal Shams until Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. It also declared the Arab town of Masada a restricted zone for five days until Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. 
The ultra-Orthodox town of Hatzor HaGlilit has also been named a restricted zone beginning Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. until Nov. 13 at the same time. 
Saif noted how on Friday some 5,000 people attended the funeral of a local leader in Baqa al-Gharbiyye and that “the results will be seen in a few days.” He said that despite the individual being well-known and respected, such a large funeral was not required. 
“Arab society must control itself,” said Gamzu. “You should hold off on the weddings, because there is no way to hold them without more funerals." He also said, “the Arab customs that I love, the coronavirus also loves and they have become dangerous to our health. We cannot continue to deny the existence of coronavirus and behave as usual.”
Gamzu on Saturday also said that the country was also evaluating if it could legally require all educational staff to be screened for coronavirus. 
"It is not simple to mandate such a thing because it is a medical test and we do not generally mandate medical things," Gamzu said. 
As grades four and five and 11 and 12 are expected to return to school in the coming weeks - though likely not on Nov. 15 as originally planned - the Education and Health ministries have stressed the importance of teachers being tested. The ministries said they would establish mobile testing facilities to travel between schools. 
Finally, he noted that he believes a vaccine against the novel coronavirus could be available within six months. 
Gamzu and Saif were accompanied on Saturday by Prof. Nachman Ash, who will be replacing Gamzu in his role as coronavirus commissioner in a week. 


Tags education Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel lockdown Coronavirus spread Coronavirus Vaccine Ronni Gamzu
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo After US elections, Israel needs to invest in ties with US Democrats By JPOST EDITORIAL
US election: Would a Joe Biden victory change Israeli politics? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Let local municipalities take care of their own By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Biden, Israel and 'Squad' pressure – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by